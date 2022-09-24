ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Adaptation at Apple TV+

Lisa Kudrow has a bunch of new friends! The Emmy winner has signed on to star in Time Bandits, the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Our Flag Means Death). A reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult fantasy film, the TV adaptation  is described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd” (played by relative newcomer Kal-El Tuck). The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (House) as Judy, Tadhg Murphy (Vikings) as Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Armchair Detectives) as Widgit, Rune Temte (Fortitude) as...
‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
