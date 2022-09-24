Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Adaptation at Apple TV+
Lisa Kudrow has a bunch of new friends! The Emmy winner has signed on to star in Time Bandits, the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Our Flag Means Death). A reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult fantasy film, the TV adaptation is described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd” (played by relative newcomer Kal-El Tuck). The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (House) as Judy, Tadhg Murphy (Vikings) as Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Armchair Detectives) as Widgit, Rune Temte (Fortitude) as...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kerry Washington And Sean Patrick Thomas Reunited On The Set Of "Reasonable Doubt" And The Brother/Sister Vibes Are Still There
The reunion we never knew we needed came at us in the best way with Hulu's new series, Reasonable Doubt.
Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters to 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker brought husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, to the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere.
Comments / 0