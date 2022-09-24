ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wlrn.org

School board races in Florida are bolstered by national conservative groups

An education writer with the news organization Politico recently reported that national conservative groups have been pouring money into local school board races across the country, including in Florida. WUSF's Cathy Carter spoke with reporter Andrew Atterbury about his findings. Andrew, how did you come to report on this particular...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province,...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida braces for major evacuation with 2.5 million people ordered to leave the Gulf Coast

As Hurricane Ian churns toward the Florida Gulf Coast, the state is bracing for a major evacuation with about 2.5 million ordered to leave. At a morning press briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said road shoulders will be opened if sustained highway speeds drop below 40 mph, an attempt to head off the hours-long congestion that impeded evacuations during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

What you had to say about the issues that seem to be at a stalemate in your area

Now that we've been reminded about how the Constitution was set up to protect minority interests, which, at the time, mainly meant small states versus big states, we want to turn to the issues where you told us you see this playing out now in your own lives. We asked you to tell us about issues where you live that you think are supported by a majority of people, yet can't seem to get support from the leaders, or have even been blocked. We heard about big issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlrn.org

Ian becomes a hurricane, Lower Keys under tropical storm warning

In the eastern Caribbean Sea, Ian strengthened into a hurricane with winds up to 75 miles an hour early on Monday morning. The category one storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification over the next few days, and it could become a major hurricane off Florida’s Sun Coast by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Tolls suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, portions of panhandle

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Hurricane Ian Live Blog: Tornado confirmed in Broward

The latest news on Hurricane Ian as it approaches South Florida. Check here for regular updates. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Ian was about 20 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and 180 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. The hurricane is moving at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph — a strong Category 3.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts

In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida Keys brace for storm surge flooding from Ian

The lower Keys and other parts of Monroe County are preparing for widespread flooding from storm surge as Hurricane Ian passes by, emergency officials said in a Monday morning briefing. High tides are about a foot higher than usual, meaning flooding could reach two feet above a normal high tide,...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

