Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner, the 'best partier' on U.S. team, happy to show off skills following win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a team of U.S. stars, Kevin Kisner tied for the fewest points earned, but he believes his impact was felt in other ways. “I got half a point,” he said Sunday night, “but I brought the fun.”. At 38, Kisner was – by...
Golf Channel
As U.S. wins Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods caddies for son in career round
Tiger Woods wasn’t on hand at Quail Hollow this past week, but he still made an impact on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. From making his own pairings suggestions and joining team meetings virtually to watching the action on television and even calling U.S. captain Davis Love III during the actual competition, Woods has retained some duties, though unofficially, from his victorious 2019 captaincy.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Will Rome be another U.S. rout? What's the cup captain lineage?
The the wake of the Americans' Presidents Cup victory, the future of the team is strong. But there are still some questions. Are we looking at a U.S. dynasty? Will the team roll to another victory next year in Rome? And what does the U.S. cup captain lineage look like?
Golf Channel
Swedish Golf Federation severs ties with Henrik Stenson and his foundation
Henrik Stenson continues to feel the repercussions of his decision to join LIV Golf. Two months after the 46-year-old Swede was stripped of his European captaincy for next year’s Ryder Cup for signing with the Saudi-backed circuit, Stenson’s native golf federation has severed its ties with Stenson and his foundation. The Swedish Golf Federation recently announced that it was ending its partnership with Stenson, who supported junior and paragolf initiatives as an ambassador.
Golf Channel
U.S. produces another impressive performance, but best American team ever?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Every team has an identity, a collective personality often born from adversity and perseverance, but this U.S. team – with a core that’s travelled and won from Wisconsin to North Carolina – is difficult to quantify. Early in the week at Quail Hollow...
Golf Channel
Guido Migliozzi closes in 62 to take French Open title from Rasmus Hojgaard
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third DP World Tour win, his first...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side
Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson, three others withdraw from LIV antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
An antitrust lawsuit that began with 11 plaintiffs suing the PGA Tour is now down to four following another round of withdrawals, including Phil Mickelson, who had been the lawsuit’s namesake (Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour, Inc.). Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter have withdrawn from...
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Sanderson Farms, Dunhill Links and Ascendant LPGA
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup singles recaps: U.S. clinches 12th win in 14 tries
Trevor Immelman's International team began the week at Quail Hollow Club outmanned and as massive underdogs before digging themselves a big hole. But for a moment on Sunday, it looked as if the visitors would dig themselves out of it. That was until the Americans shut the door, winning the...
Golf Channel
Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cup was already decided. Beer and liquor were being poured discretely into U.S.-logoed bottles. But as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others gathered around their Team USA golf carts on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, they quickly came to a realization. “We gotta go find...
Golf Channel
Emotional Alejandro Tosti Monday qualifies for Sanderson Farms
Almost immediately after making a birdie putt to get through a 5-for-4 playoff at this week’s Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti was in tears. He had qualified for a PGA Tour event before, earlier this year in Puerto Rico, but a lot has changed since...
Golf Channel
'We're going to win': Internationals leave Presidents Cup with a loss, but not defeated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International Presidents Cup team is long past moral victories and consolation prizes and silver linings. Their record in this event leaves little room for misinterpretation: They’re 1-12-1. It's been easy to dismiss the players as woefully overmatched, or the event as irrelevant. It’s been...
Golf Channel
Richard Sykes, legendary N.C. State coach and funnyman, dies at 78
Richard Sykes, who spent nearly a half century as the head men’s golf coach at North Carolina State University, has died, the university announced Sunday afternoon. Sykes, 78, was the Wolfpack’s head coach for 46 years, beginning in 1972 and ending with his retirement in 2017. During his tenure in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sykes led his teams to 53 team wins, 12 NCAA Championship appearances and 24 NCAA regional berths while coaching 34 All-Americans, including future PGA Tour players Tim Clark and Carl Pettersson. He also coached an NCAA individual champion and national player of the year (Matt Hill, 2009), six ACC individual medalists and an ACC team champion (1990).
