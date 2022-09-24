ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Coast News

Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Georgia governor to issue State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as the storm moves into the eastern Gulf. Ian made landfall over Cuba Tuesday morning as a major hurricane. It is forecast to intensify to a then move toward Florida as a Category 4 storm, but the final landfall location is still uncertain. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. This timeline breaks down the forecast and what we know.
GEORGIA STATE
First Coast News

Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
