'You're gonna see widespread power outages:' Gov. DeSantis gives update ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis says there will be "widespread power outages" as a result of Hurricane Ian in Florida, however, state officials and power crews are working to be proactive ahead of the storm's landfall. DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee Tuesday night regarding updates to the state's preparedness...
Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
Hurricane Ian eyes First Coast as it gets closer to making landfall near Tampa
Evacuations are underway in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. This is an update from Wednesday morning.
Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
Florida emergency director ahead of Ian: 'The time to evacuate is now'
Kevin Guthrie warned that there will come a time when the roads aren't safe to travel in many evacuation zones. And that may mean no way for responders to help.
Georgia governor to issue State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as the storm moves into the eastern Gulf. Ian made landfall over Cuba Tuesday morning as a major hurricane. It is forecast to intensify to a then move toward Florida as a Category 4 storm, but the final landfall location is still uncertain. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. This timeline breaks down the forecast and what we know.
Hurricane Ian impacts expected Wednesday
A look at what northeast Florida and southeast Georgia can expect from Hurricane Ian. An update from Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. DeSantis: Duval County will see impacts from Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, a very powerful Cat. 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida sometime Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference early Wednesday morning to warn all Floridians to stay alert and prepared for the storm. "Trees are going to come down,"...
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
Hurricane Ian live updates Tuesday morning
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane. The First Coast News team shares what Florida needs to know ahead of the storm making landfall.
Major Hurricane Ian: Latest forecast cone, spaghetti models, satellite
Ian is officially a major hurricane as it passes over Cuba. The storm is on track to reach Florida by Wednesday. Models will continue to update.
Red Cross of North Florida brings in specialists ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross of North Florida has already been busy, recently handing out 150 hurricane prep buckets to folks in communities that constantly see flooding from storms. With Tropical Storm Ian on the horizon, they are cranking that up even more. But, some long-time Jacksonville residents...
Evacuations ahead of severe weather, anticipated flooding, wind damage | Hurricane Ian Update; Tuesday, 5 p.m.
First Coast News Tim Deegan, Makayla Lucero gives update ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida. Tuesday, 5 p.m. Update.
If you live in St. Augustine, here's what you need to know ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior weather update. Find the most updated weather information here) The City of St. Augustine is urging residents to prepare for flooding that is expected to reach anywhere from three to five feet above street level in some areas.
Evacuation orders issued for coastal areas of St. Johns County
Evacuation orders were issued Tuesday for coastal areas of St. Johns County. That order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
