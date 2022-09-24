FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.

