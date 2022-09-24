Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
wfft.com
Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
Fort Wayne native riding out the hurricane in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native couple is preparing for their first experience of a hurricane. Nicole Norton and her husband moved to Lake Mary in March of last year, which is right outside of Orlando. Norton said it started raining Tuesday night and the winds have picked up since. The area […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
whatzup.com
Brickman making stop at Sweetwater
Two-time Grammy nominated songwriter Jim Brickman is bringing his Brickman Across America Tour to Fort Wayne. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the famed storyteller and pianist will perform in the Sweetwater Performance Theatre, with it being recorded live as part of a compilation album. “Most of the time, I tour around...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
Former Fort Wayne Police Officer experiences Hurricane Ian in Florida
Retired Fort Wayne Police Officer Mike Joyner chatted with WANE 15 viz Zoom
WANE-TV
Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
WANE-TV
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
WANE-TV
Stretch of Main Street downtown named for late Fort Wayne firefighter Eric Balliet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. Balliet died during a training exercise...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
‘I was definitely dying’: local teachers journey with kidney failure
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Young and ready to start her career, 26-year-old Gabby Hollman wanted to teach abroad to help jump start her teaching career. Hollman had no idea what was to come next. At some point during Hollman’s time in Tanzania, East Africa, she was bit by a mosquito....
WANE-TV
Funeral set for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
WANE-TV
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0