Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fan favorite donut stand returns to fair for 73rd year

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- For 73 years, Fara Lee Baidinger has been selling donuts at the Dekalb County Free Fall Fair. "People come to the fair, and they tell us, 'we wanna get our donuts before we head out,' and that’s what it’s all about," Baidinger said. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne native riding out the hurricane in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native couple is preparing for their first experience of a hurricane. Nicole Norton and her husband moved to Lake Mary in March of last year, which is right outside of Orlando. Norton said it started raining Tuesday night and the winds have picked up since. The area […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Brickman making stop at Sweetwater

Two-time Grammy nominated songwriter Jim Brickman is bringing his Brickman Across America Tour to Fort Wayne. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the famed storyteller and pianist will perform in the Sweetwater Performance Theatre, with it being recorded live as part of a compilation album. “Most of the time, I tour around...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair

America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater holding job fair to hire 50

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team. Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave. The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
wfft.com

Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Procession route announced for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
WANE-TV

Funeral set for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
