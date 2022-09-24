ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum reportedly signs 2-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWJIr_0i8xxGey00

C.J. McCollum just got paid.

The veteran guard agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McCollum had two years left on the contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, so his new Pelicans deal now locks McCollum in through the 2025-26 season.

McCollum, 31, joined the Pelicans midway through this past season in a trade after eight full seasons with the Trail Blazers. McCollum enjoyed a bit a resurgence in New Orleans when he averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in the second half of the year. He helped lead the Pelicans to the team's first playoff appearance since 2017 as New Orleans secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference after beating the San Antonio Spurs in the first NBA's first play-in tournament.

McCollum looks to lead the Pelicans once more in his first full season with the team alongside Brandon Ingram and a healthy Zion Williamson. New Orleans is currently +4000 to win the NBA Finals and +400 to win the Southwest Division at BetMGM.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on "Thursday Night Football." The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo Bills...
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the second-year quarterback will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday “if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
132K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy