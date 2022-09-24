ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' as it pushes toward Florida

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Fox News

Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
CNN

Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
wfit.org

Tropical Storm Ian Threatens Florida But Uncertainty Persists

Tropical Storm Ian formed over the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The storm is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days as it tracks northwestward toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico, and although the exact track of Ian is uncertain, impacts are expected along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The Independent

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
TheDailyBeast

Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba

Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
TheDailyBeast

Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies Into Hurricane as It Heads for Florida

Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Cuba and Florida over the next few days. Forecasters say Ian will rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as soon as late Monday, with authorities in Cuba suspending classes and beginning evacuations before the storm hits the western part of the island. A likely landfall in Florida is expected around the middle of the week. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency with fears that floods, rainfall, and powerful winds are set to sweep across the region. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday. “But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” he said, adding: “Even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”Read it at Associated Press
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
AFP

Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba without power, takes aim at Florida

Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the "extremely dangerous" storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects Ian to gain strength before hitting the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.
The Associated Press

Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people, according to a statement from Cuba’s Electric Union. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba’s western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees. Authorities were still assessing the damage, although no fatalities had been reported by Tuesday night.
