‘Best burn ever’: Arenado relishes sting of first division title, eyes Cardinals’ next goal
MILWAUKEE — As he gleefully scampered from getting doused with carbonated adult beverages to doing the effervescent dousing late Tuesday night there was something missing from Nolan Arenado’s clubhouse celebration gear. He had his first MLB-issued division championship shirt (soaked) and his first MLB-issued division championship hat (backward), but he sported no goggles in sight.
Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the...
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
