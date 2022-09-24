ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Trips We Love: Tucson

I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
MEGA 97.1 Premiers In Tucson

IHeart has flipped a Tucson ‘Hot AC” station to ‘Latino Hits’. KMMA-FM has been rebranded to “MEGA 97.1.”. “Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of Tucson’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Suzette Rodriguez, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”
5 places to find Greek food in Tucson

The sights, smells and spanakopita associated with the annual Tucson Greek Festival will not be present along East Fort Lowell Road this year. The property owned by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, home to the Greek Festival for more than 45 years, was auctioned off in August. A new church...
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer

Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order. The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital. The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars...
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
