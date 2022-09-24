Read full article on original website
Into the Blue
3d ago
Just horrific! Nobody life belongs to another person to take and destroy..My heart Condolences to the Family, I pray for that little boy to fully recover, supernatural Healing, a visit from the Heavenly Father, to turn around what the emery meant for harm, God you turn it around for good! I speaking life and blessings to thst boy,Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers!Psalm 103, Psalm 107:20
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Related
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
Ohio rapper convicted of killing friend as he slept in DeKalb home
A DeKalb County jury on Friday convicted a rapper from Ohio in the shooting death of a fellow rapper he had considered his friend.
NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks
CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
Man convicted of murder turns his life around to stop violence in the community
Dujuan "Zoe" Kennedy stands in his old Detroit neighborhood near Plainview and Joy road pointing to the 13 names tattooed on his body. What the tattoos represent is heartbreaking. "Rest in peace tattoos of my friends. I stopped getting them. I ain't have no more space on my arms, my chest," said Kennedy. "Day by day, you lose people. But when you really start counting everybody and adding everything up, you really start understanding what's going on and what's happening to you."Kennedy, who goes by the name of Zoe, said he and many of his friends became desensitized to violence growing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoFundMe created for Michigan radio anchor's kids after deadly attack
"They have nothing right now, absolutely nothing," said Sonya Healy, grandmother of the children traumatized in Friday's Chesterfield, Michigan, attack.
fox2detroit.com
WWJ anchor Jim Matthews found murdered in Chesterfield
A WWJ News anchor was the victim of a murder and attempted suicide in Chesterfield. Matthews was killed while two children, a woman, and a man were found injured. Police said the man had self-inflicted injuries.
Chesterfield Township police: 1 dead, 4 injured in murder, attempted suicide
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chesterfield Township Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured on Friday in what police described as a domestic situation.In a press conference, public safety director Brian Bassett says the deceased victim is a 57-year-old man. WWJ 950 identified the victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. In a statement, the station says Matthews worked for WWJ for nearly seven years."He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school," the statement reads.A 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old...
Neighbors react to Chesterfield tragedy that killed 1, injured 4
It’s been a rollercoaster of a day for residents near a Chesterfield Township condo complex from the initial shock of hearing police sirens to the horror in hearing the details of what took place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino
A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday ruled that a man convicted in the 1997 school shooting that took the life of three students should remain in prison for the rest of his life. The unanimous ruling from the seven-member board meant Michael Carneal, 39, would never...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
Three people were shot on Saturday night inside a strip mall where a huge crowd of people had gathered, many of them were apparently intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. St. Paul police are looking into the shooting. According to investigators, none of the wounds looked to be life-threatening.
Detroit News
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin
A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
TODAY.com
Florida official shares tips for residents sheltering in place
Todd Dunn, public safety and information officer for Charlotte County, Florida, discusses what residents should do to stay safe if they are sheltering-in-place during Hurricane Ian. He recommends having phones and radios charged in case of a power outage and also encourages people to look after neighbors.Sept. 28, 2022.
2 women shot, 1 killed in St. Charles apartment near casino
An investigation is underway after two women were shot and one was killed Saturday afternoon near the area of a St. Charles casino.
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
TODAY.com
How one Texas doctor is leading the charge against Alzheimer’s
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rio Grande City, Texas, has the highest incidences of Alzheimer’s in the nation. NBC’s Richard Lui reports for TODAY after visiting the small Texas border town and speaking with one local doctor leading the fight against the disease.Sept. 27, 2022.
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Comments / 12