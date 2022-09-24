ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Into the Blue
Just horrific! Nobody life belongs to another person to take and destroy..My heart Condolences to the Family, I pray for that little boy to fully recover, supernatural Healing, a visit from the Heavenly Father, to turn around what the emery meant for harm, God you turn it around for good! I speaking life and blessings to thst boy,Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers!Psalm 103, Psalm 107:20

CBS San Francisco

NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks

CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
CHICO, CA
CBS Detroit

Man convicted of murder turns his life around to stop violence in the community

Dujuan "Zoe" Kennedy stands in his old Detroit neighborhood near Plainview and Joy road pointing to the 13 names tattooed on his body. What the tattoos represent is heartbreaking.  "Rest in peace tattoos of my friends. I stopped getting them. I ain't have no more space on my arms, my chest," said Kennedy. "Day by day, you lose people. But when you really start counting everybody and adding everything up, you really start understanding what's going on and what's happening to you."Kennedy, who goes by the name of Zoe, said he and many of his friends became desensitized to violence growing...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Chesterfield Township police: 1 dead, 4 injured in murder, attempted suicide

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chesterfield Township Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured on Friday in what police described as a domestic situation.In a press conference, public safety director Brian Bassett says the deceased victim is a 57-year-old man. WWJ 950 identified the victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. In a statement, the station says Matthews worked for WWJ for nearly seven years."He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school," the statement reads.A 5-year-old girl, a 10-year-old...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
Detroit News

Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin

A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
DETROIT, MI
TODAY.com

Florida official shares tips for residents sheltering in place

Todd Dunn, public safety and information officer for Charlotte County, Florida, discusses what residents should do to stay safe if they are sheltering-in-place during Hurricane Ian. He recommends having phones and radios charged in case of a power outage and also encourages people to look after neighbors.Sept. 28, 2022.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...

