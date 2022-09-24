Dujuan "Zoe" Kennedy stands in his old Detroit neighborhood near Plainview and Joy road pointing to the 13 names tattooed on his body. What the tattoos represent is heartbreaking. "Rest in peace tattoos of my friends. I stopped getting them. I ain't have no more space on my arms, my chest," said Kennedy. "Day by day, you lose people. But when you really start counting everybody and adding everything up, you really start understanding what's going on and what's happening to you."Kennedy, who goes by the name of Zoe, said he and many of his friends became desensitized to violence growing...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO