23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
1 teenager dead, 4 other victims wounded after shooting behind Philadelphia high school, police say
A drive-by shooting behind a Philadelphia high school Tuesday afternoon left a 14-year-old dead and four other victims wounded, police said. Players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage behind Roxborough High School at about 4:41 p.m. when a car drove up and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, according to a statement from Philadelphia Police. The suspects then fled the scene in the car, police said.
Man followed, sucker-punched in Brooklyn robbery; 2 sought
A 23-year-old man was followed, sucker-punched and robbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building earlier this month, police said Wednesday.
