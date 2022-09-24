ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

Daily Mail

Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside

The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KVIA

1 teenager dead, 4 other victims wounded after shooting behind Philadelphia high school, police say

A drive-by shooting behind a Philadelphia high school Tuesday afternoon left a 14-year-old dead and four other victims wounded, police said. Players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage behind Roxborough High School at about 4:41 p.m. when a car drove up and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, according to a statement from Philadelphia Police. The suspects then fled the scene in the car, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
