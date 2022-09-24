ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Shelter has been steering guests toward permanent housing for 30 years

By By Sarah Readdean / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456FDr_0i8xpBX100

Sixty-two days without a place of their own to call home were difficult for Dee Tedrow and her two young daughters.

But those 62 days — and beyond — were also joyful, and filled with support by the staff of La Posada Family Emergency Shelter in Toledo.

Ms. Tedrow, who stayed in the shelter in 2010 and is now on La Posada’s advisory board, will share her experiences living at and rebuilding her life through La Posada at the Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo’s annual gala on Oct. 4. Tickets starting at $75 are available through Friday at catholiccharitiesnwo.org .

This year’s gala will recognize La Posada’s 30 years of ministry.

“I never thought of it as a shelter when I was there,” Ms. Tedrow said. “It was always a home.”

‘No one size fits all’

La Posada is one of the 13 ministries under the umbrella of Catholic Charities in northwest Ohio. It was founded on July 1, 1992, by Marianist Sister Estella Ibarra to assist struggling migrant workers. The independent agency came under Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo on Nov. 1, 1999.

The shelter, located at 435 Eastern Ave., Toledo, can house 10 families at a time, for however long they need to get back on their feet.

“Our whole goal is to get them securely housed, where they can be self-sufficient and maintain their housing once they get there,” said program coordinator Jeanelle Addie.

Want to help?

Donations of items such as food and cleaning supplies may be dropped off at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter, 435 Eastern Ave., Toledo, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For volunteer opportunities, contact Willi Meyer at wmeyer@toledodiocese.org.

La Posada strives to reach that goal through a variety of programming. Rodney Schuster, executive director of Catholic Charities, said services are tailored to the needs of each family because “there is no one size fits all.”

“If we just said, ‘Well, here's all the programs that we offer while you're with us, and all these are going to help change your life,’ then we would be pretty naive and quite honestly unsuccessful,” Mr. Schuster said. “It's learning anyone who comes to us, their background, their story, their challenges, their barriers, and then trying to help them individually the best we can.”

The shelter serves firstly as a safe haven, Ms. Addie said, by providing food, safety, and clothing. To equip house guests with skills they need moving forward, La Posada offers workshops like “Ready to Move,” “Who Am I?,” and “Housekeeping 101,” and will soon offer programs on domestic violence and parenting. External organizations also come in to provide services like tutoring and nutrition counseling.

Ms. Tedrow said the most impactful programs for her were financial literacy courses, where she learned how to budget, pay bills, and keep paperwork.

“It's a wonderful thing to be able to teach my girls as they have grown up,” she said. “To be able to do those things and learn them young and not wait until you're almost 28 years old to figure out how to do all of that stuff for yourself.”

Ms. Addie created the self-esteem workshop as a project for her master’s program in social work, but it was implemented into La Posada because of its impact on house guests.

“Originally it wasn't supposed to be a program here; it was a program that I had created for my schoolwork,” she said. “But I saw that … it was something that was really needed.

“They started caring about each other,” Ms. Addie continued. “That's the workshop that builds camaraderie … and they realize, ‘Hey, we are more alike than we thought we were.’”

Reflecting on the cycle through which some guests find themselves back at La Posada, Ms. Addie said she wants to make a change in house guests’ lives.

“We have families that are in their mid 20s with their own kids, and tell us that, ‘Hey, we were here when we were kids with our moms.’ That's heartbreaking,” she said. “We're always asking, ‘How can we change this?’”

“We don't want them to have to deal with that trauma of homelessness again,” case manager Michelle Smith-Wojnowoski said. “It's helping them to find housing, but then also giving them the tools that's necessary for them to maintain their housing so that homelessness doesn't repeat itself.”

Ms. Smith-Wojnowoski works closely with community health worker David Pattin to help families find any resources they may need to “guide them back into living on their own.” She starts with understanding their reason for homelessness such as employment, childcare, or illness, and helps them navigate away from those barriers.

House guests may not know what their specific needs are when they first arrive. Mr. Pattin presents guests with a plan to improve their overall health, such as linking them to a primary care physician, pediatrician, gynecologist, mental health professionals, substance abuse services, or any other needed health service.

He continues to work with the families after they move out, adding, “Wherever they go, I go with them.”

“They gave me a lot of support, even after I left there,” Ms. Tedrow said. “That's why I still want to be a part of their advisory board and make sure I can do everything I can to support them ... because they were definitely there for me when nobody else was.”

Ms. Tedrow herself can be a resource for families struggling to adjust to the shelter by sharing her story. She said guests can better open up with someone who has been in their place, compared to staff who have only been on one side of those conversations.

“It's not always easy to talk to the person that gets to get in their car and leave there,” Ms. Tedrow said. “For somebody that has sat in that seat and has had to not be able to get up and walk out of there like you would want to, they tend to listen a little bit more and they have more questions. I think that helps a lot.”

‘As home-like as possible’

A nondescript building and mostly vacant parking lot across the street is where La Posada staff said guests likely think they’re going for their stay. But they soon find that the shelter is instead a real house, next to the sizable Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In the two-story home are 10 bedrooms with full-over-full bunk beds and shelving, a kitchen and dining area, renovated bathrooms, a shared guest refrigerator and individual food cubbies, and a living and community room, each with couches and a TV. The community room, where the organized programming takes place, is also stocked with toys, children’s books, and a desk.

Willi Meyer, La Posada’s activities and facilities manager, organizes volunteers as well as special events for the house guests.

A monthly birthday party recognizes all guest birthdays for the month. Families carve pumpkins to put outside for Halloween; they throw a Christmas party, and Family Mission Toledo leads activities such as puppet shows in the days leading up to Easter. For Thanksgiving, a full dinner is provided for guests who don’t have a family to feast with.

“We try to make being here, even though it’s community living, as home-like as possible,” Mr. Meyer said.

La Posada was a home, Ms. Tedrow said, with a family. Between daily chores, being there for one another, and having shared experiences, “you really learn to live in a home.”

“We were all there for different reasons, but we were all in the same position,” Ms. Tedrow said. “Once you recognize that piece of it, it just felt like they were your sisters, they were your nieces, they were your nephews; somebody was crying, you picked them up and you took care of them.”

‘The power of prayer’

After having spent a few months staying with friends, Ms. Tedrow was desperately looking for a shelter where she and her daughters could stay. United Way 211 gave her a list of local shelters, and La Posada was the last one she called but the only one with availability.

“God definitely put me in the right place,” she said, acknowledging that her situation was part of God’s plan.

“It reconnected me with my spiritual side. I had lost a good majority of that when things began to go downhill,” Ms. Tedrow said. “He had a plan in place and I needed to be there. I needed to be humbled by that situation. I think that even my kids needed to be humbled by that situation.”

Through prayers before meals, a Sunday service offered in the community room, and staff support, Ms. Tedrow said “God was kind of everywhere.”

“[Staff] tried to lead you to your faith,” she continued. “They would always try to bring it back to God and reflect on how he was trying to show you something in that moment and how we could utilize it to move forward.”

Ms. Addie believes the spiritual side to La Posada is what sets it apart from other shelters.

“Posada” in Spanish translates to “inn,” and “Las Posadas” is a Christmastime tradition in Latin American cultures recalling Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay before settling in a manger for the birth of the baby Jesus.

“When people have nowhere else to go … they have a safe, clean, loving place at La Posada,” Mr. Schuster said. “We just say, ‘We're here for you,’ open arms as we believe Christ would be to anyone who needs help.”

Neither staff nor house guests are required to be Catholic, but staff will pray with house guests who request it.

“We don’t do any counseling, but prayer changes things,” Ms. Addie said. “Faith and the power of prayer does work.”

Mr. Meyer said the mission of Catholic Charities and what he does every day at La Posada is “being the heart, soul, hands, and feet of our Lord.”

“Whatever he did was about being caring and being concerned,” Mr. Meyer said. Offering biblical examples of people in need turning to Jesus for help, he added, “[Jesus] made it easy for us.”

Jesus
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
