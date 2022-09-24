Packers place WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve

The hamstring injury suffered by Sammy Watkins will cost the Green Bay Packers wide receiver at least four games, beginning with Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team placed Watkins on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to return to the 53-man roster.

Watkins, 29, leads the team with 111 receiving yards after two games. He caught three passes for 93 yards during the Packers’ 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Watkins, who has a concerning recent history with hamstring injuries, was already ruled out for Sunday. He’ll miss games against the Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets before he can return.

Watkins missed games in both 2019 and 2020 and then missed the start of training camp because of hamstring issues. Before the season, Watkins said he needed to stay healthy to revive his career in Green Bay, but he lasted only two games before another season-altering injury struck again.

The Packers will rely more on rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs with Watkins out for the next month.

To fill Watkins’ roster spot, the Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also elevated receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 3, providing extra depth at receiver.