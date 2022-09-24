ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
Big Country News

Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
Idaho Capital Sun

University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law

The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award

LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Big Country News

City of Moscow to Consider Adopting Climate Action Plan for City Operations

Moscow — The Moscow City Council will consider adopting the draft City of Moscow Climate Action Plan (CAP) at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting at 7 pm. A CAP provides a science-based strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address ways the climate is already changing. CAPs can consist of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and activities to reduce the severity of impacts. Many states, cities, counties, academic institutions, and businesses are creating CAPs to understand their baseline emissions better and develop a path toward decarbonization.
