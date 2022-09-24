Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
Fire Damages Part of Edison Center Off Bishop Boulevard in Pullman
PULLMAN - A fire that damaged an unoccupied portion of the Edison Center off of Bishop Boulevard in Pullman on Monday was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to Pullman Fire Marshal Darren Jones and Assistant Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman. Pullman firefighters were dispatched to the Edison Center at around 9:50...
Big Country News
Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
pullmanradio.com
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law
The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award
LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
Recent Rainfall Limits Fire Activity on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Many Fire Closures Have Been Rescinded
KAMIAH - Recent rainfall across most of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has helped limit activity and growth on local area wildfires, according to the latest update provided Tuesday morning by the U.S. Forest Service. As a result, most fire closures across the NPCNF have been completely rescinded. Forest Service...
Lewis-Clark State Announces Schedule for Homecoming Week
LEWISTON - A variety of events that include everything from a tailgate party to a career fair will be a part of the 8th annual Lewis-Clark State College Homecoming Week, which is scheduled for October 3-8, 2022. This year's Homecoming theme is “Paint the town Navy and Red.”. All...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
Hells Gate State Park Haunted Campground Trunk or Treat Event
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, little (and big) ghouls and ghosts can come to the Hells Gate State Park Campground to trunk or treat at the reserved campsites that will be decorated for Halloween. Campers have reserved sites in the Aspen and Birch Loops to spookily decorate for the event.
Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Clear Creek Road in Whitman County Injures One
WHITMAN COUNTY - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Clear Creek Road near Kamiak Butte, approximately one mile west of State Route 27 in Whitman County. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe...
Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Pullman Woman Being Investigated for Impaired Driving After Colliding with Back of Semi-Truck and Running Off Road Near Colton
COLTON, WA - On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Whitman County deputies responded to a crash in Colton, WA after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road and into a chain link fence. Based on initial...
Long-time SEL Employee Adina Bielenberg Celebrated as Idaho Women of the Year Honoree
PULLMAN - Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ Senior Corporate Director to the President Adina Bielenberg was among the 50 honorees the Idaho Business Review celebrated at its 2022 Women of the Year gala held on Thursday, September 22, in Boise. The Women of the Year award program recognizes “women who are...
Homecoming Week Gets Underway at University of Idaho
MOSCOW - A vandal alum and longtime campus leader who was critical to establishing women’s athletics at University of Idaho will serve as grand marshal for the 2022 Homecoming Parade on Oct. 1, capping a week of events. Kathy Clark worked for U of I for 25 years, notably...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
City of Moscow to Consider Adopting Climate Action Plan for City Operations
Moscow — The Moscow City Council will consider adopting the draft City of Moscow Climate Action Plan (CAP) at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting at 7 pm. A CAP provides a science-based strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address ways the climate is already changing. CAPs can consist of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and activities to reduce the severity of impacts. Many states, cities, counties, academic institutions, and businesses are creating CAPs to understand their baseline emissions better and develop a path toward decarbonization.
Big Country News
