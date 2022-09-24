ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force names captains for 2022-23 season

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force has named its captains for the 2022-23 season, as announced today by head coach Frank Serratore. Senior Willie Reim and junior Luke Rowe will each wear a "C" while senior Blake Bride and junior Luke Robinson will each wear an "A". The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Men Hold Steady at #11 in USTFCCCA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Air Force men's cross country team held steady at No. 11 in the Sept. 27 edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division I National Coaches Poll, while the women received votes for the first time this season. Following a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Air Force Stuns San Francisco, 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO – Air Force came out on top against a tough San Francisco team, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Negoesco Stadium. The Falcons battled to their first win of the season (1-4-2) while handing the Dons (6-1-2) their first loss. Much credit is due to the Air Force defense,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

