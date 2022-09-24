ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville thumps South Florida 41-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham ran for three of his four touchdowns as Louisville rolled to a 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Cunningham put the Cardinals (2-2) comfortably ahead by halftime with TDs on four of five possessions. He had scoring runs of 35, 40 and 8 yards and tossed a 26-yard TD to senior transfer Jaelin Carter, who stretched to make a leaping grab in the end zone for his first score as a Cardinal.

Cunningham finished 14 of 22 passing for 186 yards and ran nine times for 113 yards before going to the bench early in the fourth quarter. It was the fifth-year senior’s 10th 100-plus-yard rushing game and third in a row. Cunningham is the eighth player in NCAA history to have over 3,000 rushing yards and 8,000 passing.

Louisville had one of its best games of the season offensively, out-gaining USF (1-3) 542-158. That total included 283 rushing, with Trevion Cooley gaining 75 on 11 carries and Tiyon Evans 53 on 13 attempts.

The Bulls (1-3) averted a shutout when Spencer Schrader kicked a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Bulls had three first-half turnovers. Gerry Bohanon Jr. threw two interceptions and USF had a fumble. Bohanon was 9 of 17 passing for 62 yards and was relieved in the third quarter by backup quarterback Katravis Marsh, who was 4 of 11 for 48 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Florida: The Bulls rushed for just 48 as their road problems continued with a 14th consecutive loss dating back to 2019. Third-year coach Jeff Scott, the former Clemson assistant, is 4-21.

Louisville: The Cardinals needed a lift after falling last week to Florida State and were dominant throughout for the first time this season. It comes in handy as they play their next two games on the road before playing five ranked teams in their final six games.

South Florida hosts East Carolina in its American Athletic Conference opener.

Louisville visits Boston College, seeking its first ACC victory.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

