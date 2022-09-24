ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media reactions leading up to Florida vs Tennessee game

By David Rosenberg
 4 days ago
Florida is on the road for the first time in 2022, and college football fans can’t stop talking about the Gators’ matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on social media.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Knoxville for the game, which helped drive the conversation, but most of the excitement came from the UT faithful. That’s because the Volunteers are favored by more than 10 points over the Gators for the first time in decades. However, Florida tends to have Tennessee’s number on the gridiron and is looking for win No. 17 in 18 years.

The GameDay crew spent a good deal of time talking about both starting quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker. Richardson’s struggles have been obvious over the past two weeks, but the narrative being painted is that it’s not entirely his fault. Many believe that he needs to break out of his funk in this one or Hooker might end up being the Heisman candidate folks are talking about afterward.

Here’s all the buzz surrounding the Florida and Tennessee game.

Wake up, it's game day!

ESPN's College GameDay in Knoxville

In case anyone forgot

The signs did not disappoint

A lot of thought went into these

Weird flex, but okay

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (former UT student) joined the GameDay crew

The GameDay crew didn't show Florida much love (except Herbie)

