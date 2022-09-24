Miami, Fla. – The Fighting Irish fell to the Miami Hurricanes in a close five-set match on Sunday, Sept. 25 as Notre Dame dropped to 5-7 on the year. The Irish fell in the first two sets, but with an impressive effort, they took the Hurricanes down to wire in an exciting five setter (13-25, 12-25, 25-20, 28-26, 13-15) in Miami.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO