Irish Defeat Kalamazoo In Non-Conference Matchup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Irish turned in a dominant performance on Tuesday evening in an 8-0 win over Kalamazoo. Eight different Notre Dame players found the back of the net in the victory. Notre Dame had three players record the first goals of their career, as Wyatt Borso,...
A Night The Burns' Family Will Never Forget
The entire journey had been a leap of faith. Paddy Burns grew up playing soccer, entrenched a soccer-centric family, and knew that he wanted to continue his playing career, as well as his education, at the best possible destination. Site unseen, the Crumlin, Northern Ireland-native penned a letter to Notre...
Irish Finish Fifth in Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – Notre Dame men’s golf tied for fifth in the 2022 Inverness Intercollegiate as the Irish competed Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the tournament hosted by Toledo at the Inverness Golf Club. The Irish finished the tournament shooting a 873 (+21), with their...
Match 8 Preview: Kalamazoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish continue their homestand with a non-conference matchup against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Alumni Stadium. The match will be streamed on ACCNX via WatchESPN. NOTRE DAME vs. KALAMAZOO. Location: South Bend, Indiana | Alumni Stadium. Live Stream: ACCNX.
Katryna Gaither set to join Notre Dame Ring of Honor
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — An 18th banner will find its place in Purcell Pavilion this fall, as Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey announced Monday that former Irish star Katryna Gaither will be inducted into the Notre Dame Ring of Honor. A ceremony will be held prior to the Nov. 20 contest against Ball State.
Hockey Announces Captains For 2022-23
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – With the 2022-23 season fast approaching, Notre Dame hockey and head coach Jeff Jackson announced captains for the upcoming campaign Tuesday afternoon. Returning graduate student Nick Leivermann will serve as captain with Trevor Janicke and Landon Slaggert named alternates. “These three young men are great...
Irish Fall in a Close Five Set Match to Miami
Miami, Fla. – The Fighting Irish fell to the Miami Hurricanes in a close five-set match on Sunday, Sept. 25 as Notre Dame dropped to 5-7 on the year. The Irish fell in the first two sets, but with an impressive effort, they took the Hurricanes down to wire in an exciting five setter (13-25, 12-25, 25-20, 28-26, 13-15) in Miami.
Lugg Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
IRVING, Texas – University of Notre Dame senior offensive lineman Josh Lugg was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The William V. Campbell trophy is presented to a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, keeping a grade point average above the 3.2 mark, displays outstanding football ability, as well as exemplary school and community leadership.
Dominko Defeats Two Top-20 Players at Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Bobby Bayliss Hidden Dual tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon inside the Eck Tennis Pavilion due to the rain. After three days of competition against some top competition in the country, the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s tennis team walked away with thirteen wins.
