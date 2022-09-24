ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Millie Bobby Brown's Detective Service Is Open for Business in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCSMc_0i8xSOBN00
Netflix

She-Hulk may be wrapping up in just a few short weeks, but another fourth-wall breaking Fleabag -wannabe is coming back to our screens. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Enola Holmes 2 today, reuniting us with Sherlock Holmes’ plucky little sister, played by Stranger Things favorite Millie Bobby Brown .

Poor Enola is still facing down misogynist creeps in this new trailer. After opening her very own detective agency, people are still uncertain of her crime-solving abilities. Cut the girl some slack! Hasn’t she gone through enough? Still, folks beg to be assigned to her older brother Sherlock ( Henry Cavill ), reliant on his wits instead of hers.

“While I have not a single case, Sherlock’s latest seems to be vexing him,” Enola tells us. Cut to Sherlock playing a sad violin, panicking over his inability to crack the case.

Not only does Enola have a sad big bro to fix, she does have a big case to prove herself as a professional sleuth. Another young lady approaches her in the trailer, asking for some help with her missing sister. Oh, and flirt with her fling, Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), along the way.

The first Enola Holmes film finally allowed the Stranger Things star to break out of her two-word lines of dialogue, and it was met with plenty of critical success. The 2020 movie stands at a 91 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes —needless to say, this second installment should hit big for Netflix.

“[ Enola Holmes ] meets its spunky heroine at her level,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley, in her review of the first film . “At times, the film can lean a little too hard on its fourth-wall breaks, and its understanding of female empowerment is undeniably reductive. But overall it feels perfectly calibrated to its central character’s wavelength—which Brown drives home with specificity and attitude.”

The trailer was announced as a part of Netflix’s massive Tudum event today, in which the streamer has (and will continue to) unveil massive amounts of teasers, exclusive clips, first looks, and more. This is the second such event in Netflix history, and you can look out for Stranger Things , You , and other series announcements during the ongoing YouTube livestream .

Enola Holmes 2 will debut on Netflix on November 4.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed

Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
TV SERIES
purewow.com

True-Crime Fans Will Love Netflix’s New #1 Show

Ryan Murphy’s brand-new show, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a must-watch for true-crime fans. The miniseries just premiered on Netflix this week, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched shows. (It’s currently ranked ahead of El rey Vicente Fernández, Cobra Kai, Fate: The Winx Saga, In the Dark and The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist.)
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix

Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Enola Holmes 2: Fans Can't Get Enough of Henry Cavill as Sherlock

Netflix revealed a lot of exciting content during their TUDUM event yesterday, including a trailer for Enola Holmes 2. Last year, it was announced that Millie BobbyBrown and Henry Cavill would be returning for the sequel, and fans finally got a glimpse of their return last month. Now that the trailer is here, fans of the first film are excited, and many have taken to Twitter to celebrate Cavill's return as the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Henry Cavill
TheDailyBeast

Prince George Tells School Pals: ‘My Dad Will Be King So You Better Watch Out,’ Book Claims

A royal expert has claimed that Britain’s Prince George would use a spectacular comeback on friends to settle playground arguments. Katie Nicholl’s book The New Royals says that Geroge’s father, Prince William, and mother, Kate Middleton, are raising him and their other children with an understanding of the British monarchy and a “sense of duty.” “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Nicholl writes. “George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out.’” King Charles’ eldest son Prince William is first in line for the throne, while Prince George is second. George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are third and fourth in line respectively.
U.K.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller

Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enola Holmes#Film Star
EW.com

SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge

Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Scientology Built a Soccer Field So Tom Cruise Could Lure David Beckham to Cult, Book Claims

Tom Cruise was so keen to get David Beckham to join Scientology that the organization once built a professional soccer field in the hope that it would tempt the former player to join, a book claims. The celebrity-loving religion even appointed a full-time caretaker to tend the pitch, according to former member Mike Rinder’s work A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder writes in the book. “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, Scientology headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”
SAN JACINTO, CA
TVGuide.com

Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff

Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True

On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy