ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton’ Is Sexier Than Ever in ‘Queen Charlotte’ Spinoff and Season 3 Tease

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XjNO_0i8xSNIe00
NETFLIX

We’ve gone just six months without our dearest Bridgerton , but fear not: Lady Whistledown herself already has a big update for us. Not only has Netflix unveiled a little teaser for Bridgerton Season 3—set your standards low, here, because there isn’t really much to tease—but the streamer has also offered us new information on the Queen Charlotte spinoff .

The joint announcement comes as a part of Netflix’s Tudum celebration, which has offered a flurry of other announcements, trailers, first looks, and more today. This is the second Netflix Tudum event, and it can be watched live on the streamer’s YouTube channel .

First up was the original Bridgerton team, who set up Season 3 for viewers. Though Julia Quinn’s original book series dove into Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) love story in the third installment, the series has strayed from the path provided to tap into Colin’s (Luke Newton) instead. His, of course, is an entanglement with Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

To set the vibes for the third chapter, Colin and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) whip out the paintbrushes and do some sibling bonding. They work on portraits of one another while posing the most extreme questions. The first: Why doesn’t Colin like Penelope more romantically, the way she sees him?

“Because they met when they were so young, in the cutest way possible. When I was reading the book, it was such a lovely story, the way they met,” Newton says. “There’s just a lot going on. He can’t really see what’s in front of him. Which is, obviously, for the fans of the show, very frustrating! They take that frustration out on me sometimes.”

We also get a sneak peek at the very first episode of Bridgerton Season 3. The title of the premiere is “Out of the Shadows”—perhaps this is hinting at Penelope coming clean as Lady Whistledown? She would never! Or would she?

“Dearest gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long,” Coughlan reads from the script. “As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly-minted debutant will shine the brightest?”

That’s it for Bridgerton Season 3. Sorry, we wish there was more too—though we did get more from the ’Ton in the form of the new Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) series. The series will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , and it will follow the love story of the rising queen, as she seeks to find her own love against all odds.

Young George (Corey Mylchreest) and Charlotte (India Amarteifio) have their first encounter in this new teaser, as Charlotte attempts to climb a lilac wall. She continuously declines help from the dashing man insistent that she’s not struggling. Why is she trying to get over the wall? She believes the king is a beast, a troll, a monster—and she doesn’t want to marry him.

Too bad the man at the brick wall is King George himself. Whoops! The enemies-to-lovers pipeline has already ensnared us. Is there any romance Bridgerton can’t allure us with?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host

Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Luke Newton
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince George Tells School Pals: ‘My Dad Will Be King So You Better Watch Out,’ Book Claims

A royal expert has claimed that Britain’s Prince George would use a spectacular comeback on friends to settle playground arguments. Katie Nicholl’s book The New Royals says that Geroge’s father, Prince William, and mother, Kate Middleton, are raising him and their other children with an understanding of the British monarchy and a “sense of duty.” “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Nicholl writes. “George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out.’” King Charles’ eldest son Prince William is first in line for the throne, while Prince George is second. George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are third and fourth in line respectively.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bridgerton Season 3
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

TUDUM is in full swing as Netflix shares exciting updates about their upcoming films and shows. It's been nearly two years since the fourth season of The Crown hit the streaming service, and it's finally coming back with a whole new cast. According to today's announcement, the Emmy-winning series' fifth season will return on November 9th. This news comes soon after it was announced that the show's sixth season just halted production due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix

Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy