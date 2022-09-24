Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
Parenting children – when they become adults
Every parent knows their job doesn’t end when kids reach adulthood, but the relationship certainly changes. Emerging adults juggle a lot, between college and new careers, romantic relationships, and living on their own. In the past few years, there have been even greater challenges caused by the pandemic, globalization, college debt, high rent, social media, climate change, threats to democracy and a mental health crisis.
thebiochronicle.com
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
calmsage.com
Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!
Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
parentherald.com
Why a Messy Home Is a Blessing: Children Are Worth the Chaos
Where there are children, there will be chaos. All parents know that this is a fact. As Marshall Segal, father, writer, and managing editor of Desiring God and author of "Not Yet Married: The Pursuit of Joy in Singleness and Dating," raising children is expected to be predictably hard in unpredictable ways described.
I’m stuck in a miserable and futile existence | Ask Philippa
Difficult feelings should be welcomed, say Philippa Perry. They can help us find out what changes we need to make
Lifehacker
The Psychological Mind Tricks That Actually Work
Despite our illusions of independence and control, it’s possible to manipulate people using a variety of psychological tricks—heck, that’s what the entire advertising and marketing industry is built on. So it stands to reason that a little light mind control could make things go your way a bit more often. When you dig into supposed psychological tricks, however, you often get mired in a lot of pseudo-science and dubious claims. But while it’s true that you’re not going to be controlling minds and hypnotizing people into doing your bidding any time soon, there are psychological tricks that do really work—and that are backed by scientific evidence.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Friends' Infidelity Contagious?
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
ADDitude
“When Your Child Is a Trigger: Reliving My Own Childhood with Undiagnosed ADHD”
When I found out, at age 23, that I was going to be a parent, I sat in the doctor’s office, wide-eyed and overcome with shock and terror. My childhood had been hellish, and I feared that I didn’t have the tools to raise a child with the calmness, consistency, and love I craved. So I went to counseling. I went to parenting classes. I read books on attachment parenting. I was determined to do the exact opposite of what my parents did so that my children would not end up damaged.
Conflicts Over Their Parents’ Final Days
The post Conflicts Over Their Parents’ Final Days appeared first on Seniors Guide.
psychologytoday.com
The Nature and Nurture of Morality
Scientists who focus on understanding human development often deride the nature-nurture debate, claiming it is wholly misguided. Yet asking about how individuals develop a moral sense is merely one amongst many questions that can be posed about nature and nurture. Asking instead about how nature and nurture contribute to variation...
What Is “Moral Injury”? Are You Suffering From It?
For decades, post traumatic stress disorder in soldiers went by a variety of colloquial nicknames. It was “shell shock,” “battle fatigue,” “war nerves,” or “combat neurosis.” It wasn’t until 1980 that PTSD was recognized as a legitimate disorder by the American Psychological Association. Why did it take so long? Well, neuroscientists needed time to identify the brain signatures that exhibit condition, while society needed time to shed stigmas around mental health issues — and especially those suffered by its veterans.
MedicalXpress
Young kids avoid one learning trap that often snares adults
Children have a secret power that helps them avoid a "learning trap" that adults may sometimes fall into: Kids just can't focus their attention. A new study used eye-tracking technology to show that kids' attention wandered all over a computer screen while they were trying to complete a task—even when adults quickly figured out they could do the task more efficiently by focusing on particular objects.
Psych Centra
What Is a Warm Personality?
Someone with a warm personality may come across as kind, affectionate, friendly, and receptive. It isn’t the same as being heart-warmed, though. You go to a party where you know very few people. While you’re standing alone, someone strikes up a conversation with you. They ask engaging questions, make a few jokes, and introduce you to others. You go from feeling awkward to feeling at ease within a few minutes. This person probably has a warm personality.
Why do people have phobias?
Are some people more prone to developing phobias, and are these extreme aversions permanent?
Phys.org
Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us. It can be difficult to meet people without the...
newschain
Queen’s beloved corgis may feel anxiety and depression, says dog behaviour expert
A dog expert has revealed that the Queen’s corgis will feel the loss of the monarch, and may even display signs of depression following her death. It was announced that the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York are to look after the Queen’s beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, who even made an appearance at the Windsor Castle quadrangle during her funeral on Monday.
'I'm a Divorce Coach, We're About to Enter "Gloom" Season'
Sometimes, when the children are not at home anymore, the cracks within the marriage begin to show.
