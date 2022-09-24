Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Holden Road closed in Greensboro between Farmington Drive, Vanstory Street after crash with injuries, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Holden Road between Farmington Drive and Vanstory Street were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The road was closed for around three hours on Tuesday evening.
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: One shot at home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
Street racing in Greensboro sparks concerns with cars ‘routinely’ driving over 100 mph, captain says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sounds of revving engines and squealing tires have become common for some people living in Greensboro. “I feel like I live right in the center of a racetrack,” said LaVonda Leak, who lives off of Spring Garden Street. “It’s like they’ve made a track.” Leak said city streets have become a […]
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged after pedestrian dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. At least one person died after a crash in Greensboro on Sept 15. Reports say it...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
WXII 12
Burlington police investigating theft
BURLINGTON, N.C. — In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 23, the Burlington Police Department received a report of stolen goods from Sustainable Alamance. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. They responded to the address on North Church Street. Surveillance video revealed two or three men taking...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
Man charged with felony hit-and-run after pedestrian killed in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony hit-and-run on Monday after a pedestrian was killed in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police […]
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning. Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday. First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot. Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.
WXII 12
Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
WXII 12
High Point police find man dead, person injured at apartment
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in High Point. Officers responded in the 10 p.m. hour Monday to reports of a shooting at the 'Northpoint at 68' apartments, near Eastchester and Regency drives. One man...
WXII 12
High Point: Man and dogs found dead in residence, now investigated as a homicide
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man and multiple dogs were found dead in a High Point residence, police said. EMS on Monday night requested High Point Police's assistance at a residence on Amos Street. According to the call, "someone had been there for a few days." EMS also said...
My Fox 8
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Sienna Terrace in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in High Point on Monday night, according to police. At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene off of Sienna Terrace at the North Pointe at 68 apartment complex. Police have not identified the victim but...
greensboro101.com
Traffic Advisory US 29 Near Lakeview Cemetery
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Please be advised one lane of northbound US 29 near Lakeview Cemetery is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. ###. ###
WXII 12
Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
Lexington restaurant catches fire, Brooker T's owners say they'll rebuild
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington closed both directions of Main Street. Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed. The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: disturbance on school bus caused driver to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County school bus and Transit Authority bus were involved in a crash Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a crash between the two buses. This occurred at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast at 5 p.m. Police said...
