Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police investigating theft

BURLINGTON, N.C. — In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 23, the Burlington Police Department received a report of stolen goods from Sustainable Alamance. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. They responded to the address on North Church Street. Surveillance video revealed two or three men taking...
BURLINGTON, NC
Person
Eric Williams
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
#Traffic Accident#Nathan Drive#Forsyth County Ems
WXII 12

Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

High Point police find man dead, person injured at apartment

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in High Point. Officers responded in the 10 p.m. hour Monday to reports of a shooting at the 'Northpoint at 68' apartments, near Eastchester and Regency drives. One man...
HIGH POINT, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
greensboro101.com

Traffic Advisory US 29 Near Lakeview Cemetery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Please be advised one lane of northbound US 29 near Lakeview Cemetery is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. ###. ###
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: disturbance on school bus caused driver to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County school bus and Transit Authority bus were involved in a crash Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a crash between the two buses. This occurred at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast at 5 p.m. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

