Khloe Kardashian Finds It ‘Difficult’ To Relive Tristan Thompson Scandal On ‘The Kardashians’

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYQT5_0i8xEC5j00
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is trying to deal with the headline-making cheating scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, having a baby with another woman during their surrogate’s pregnancy, for a second time, now that it just aired on The Kardashians for the first time. “It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”

“Khloe has come so far since then and is way past the pain that was caused by this, but she wishes she did not have to see it play out again on the show for millions of fans all over again,” the source added. “She cannot wait for this all to be behind her so she can focus on the things that matter most to her – her children, family, health, and Good American.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E85j9_0i8xEC5j00
Khloe with Tristan and their daughter True during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Khloe’s had to face that tough moment with Tristan after the season two premiere of The Kardashians showed viewers how the scandal and drama all went down behind the headlines. In the episode, Khloe revealed that her and Tristan’s embryo was implanted in their surrogate just three days before news broke that he was also having a baby with Maralee Nichols. Through court documents, she also found out he knew about the other baby for around four months but kept it a secret.

“It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time,” she said, through tears, on the episode. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time’s ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand, but that doesn’t do anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074C70_0i8xEC5j00
Khloe poses at an event. (Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock)

Luckily, throughout the shocking and devastating situation, Khloe had the support of her family, including her sister Kendall Jenner, and mother, Kris Jenner, who weren’t shy about sharing their opinions about Tristan’s actions while going forward with the surrogacy, which resulted in his and Khloe’s second child, a son. “[Tristan] was encouraging Khloe to go forward with this while [he] knew that that was also happening. It’s almost like he wanted to trap her,” Kendall said on the show. Kris agreed, adding, “Well, he wanted to hang onto her, for sure, and thought that maybe if they [had a baby] she would marry him.”

