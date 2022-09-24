Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
WOW Ring Announcer Dan Masters Tragically Passes Away
The pro wrestling world is in mourning today, because a beloved ring announcer has passed away. Sadly, WOW’s ring announcer Dan Masters was taken far too soon. Women Of Wrestling is still trying hard to gain a foothold in the larger pro wrestling landscape. Through that journey, they had a ring announcer who was very dedicated to the promotion. Jack Ford took to Twitter and informed fans that Dan Masters, the prime announcer for Women’s Of Wrestling, passed away due to an automobile accident in El Salvador.
MJF Dares Fan To Wear A Swastika Shirt To AEW Dynamite
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and...
Triple H Regrets Never Working With Rey Mysterio
For many fans and pro wrestlers, Triple H is a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. After accomplishing a lot as a pro wrestler, he became the brains behind NXT’s gold and black era. The Game has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling...
Sol Ruca Finally Makes WWE NXT Debut
Sol Ruca showed tremendous potential at WWE tryouts and was offered developmental contract. The former college athlete made her in-ring debut during a live show in June. Tonight, she made her NXT debut. Sol Ruca squared off against Amari Miller in her debut match tonight on NXT. Ruca showed tremendous...
Mick Foley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Joining TNA
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Foley actually allowed his WWE contract to expire in September 2008 before debuting for TNA just a few days...
Buddy Matthews Had To Go To Australia For Paperwork Issues Earlier This Year
Buddy Matthews was let go by WWE last year and after a run in the indies, including NJPW, he made his way to AEW. He had a decent run as part of The House Of Black stable. Matthews last competed at AEW Grand Slam, where he and Brody King lost to Darby Allin and Sting. It was said Matthews was leaving the company right after this. This is despite the fact that he denied it.
Jim Ross Really Hopes Saraya Wrestles In AEW
Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 after she was kicked from behind during a WWE house show. She remained relevant in other roles for years afterwards, but her in-ring return was left unfulfilled. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back in July after WWE...
Gallus Arrested For Attacking Referee During WWE NXT This Week
Gallus were a top tag team in NXT UK before the brand folded. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang traveled miles to invade NXT during HeatWave several weeks ago. Tonight, they made things far worse for NXT officials. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang took on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in...
AEW Women’s Title Match Added To Dynamite This Week
Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. She will put her title on the line this week on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm...
MJF Reveals When He Will Retire From Pro Wrestling
MJF is regarded as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. He can generate heat with effortless ease as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and since then has remained a huge part of AEW programming. MJF recently confirmed that he signed a new deal with AEW without any contract extension.
Matt Jackson Says He Will See Fans ‘Very Soon’ In First Message Since AEW Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in pure disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. For the first time since AEW punished him for getting in the fight backstage after All Out, Matt Jackson has made a public statement.
Bron Breakker Cuts Classic Scott Steiner Math Promo During WWE NXT
Scott Steiner was part of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team during the nineties. Scott turned solo during the latter part of his career. Big Poppa Pump was known for his exuberant outburst on the mic as well. His Math promo, in particular, is popular with fans to this day.
Bayley Contemplated Whether She Should Party After Vince McMahon’s Retirement
Vince McMahon made several headlines back in June after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a settlement to a departing employee. McMahon was under investigation right after this, and he had to retire. It was later revealed that McMahon also paid $12 million in hush money...
Jim Ross Confused By AEW Grand Slam’s Low Ratings
Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. Being a veteran, Jim Ross is well aware of how the pro wrestling...
Tommaso Ciampa Believes The Timing Of His Main Roster Call Up Was ‘Perfect’
Tommaso Ciampa was certainly one of the best things about NXT throughout his run in the developmental brand. He was part of solid feuds, especially with his eternal friend/rival Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion has accomplished everything there is to accomplish on NXT. Ciampa had previously stated that he...
Ex WWE Superstar Hopes CM Punk Can Find Happiness After AEW Drama
CM Punk used to be one of the most beloved names in all of pro wrestling after he returned to the sport last year during AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Punk took part in memorable feuds and solid matches after that as well. However, CM Punk’s reputation has taken a...
Candice LeRae Says Surprise WWE RAW Debut Was ‘Insane’
Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae’s contract, was set to expire in the middle of this year. That is what happened in the end, as Candice LeRae officially became a free agent back in May of this year. Fans confirme continued to wonder where Candice LeRae was going to go...
MJF Refuses To Use ‘Phony’ Term In Pro Wrestling
MJF is regarded as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and since then has...
