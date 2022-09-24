Stephanie Nur is the latest addition to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Nur joins previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the series. Per the show’s official logline, “‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and...

TV SERIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO