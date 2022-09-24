ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WRAL News

'The Winx Saga' star says showbiz isn't all fairy dust

In the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Abigail Cowen plays Bloom, a teenage fairy with recently-discovered powers. The second-season show has ranked on the streaming service's Top 10 lists in several countries, finding its footing among similar teen dramas. It's a great gig with a passionate following...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘1883’ Alum Stephanie Nur Joins Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephanie Nur is the latest addition to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Nur joins previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the series. Per the show’s official logline, “‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and...
