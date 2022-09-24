ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ringsidenews.com

Sol Ruca Finally Makes WWE NXT Debut

Sol Ruca showed tremendous potential at WWE tryouts and was offered developmental contract. The former college athlete made her in-ring debut during a live show in June. Tonight, she made her NXT debut. Sol Ruca squared off against Amari Miller in her debut match tonight on NXT. Ruca showed tremendous...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week

WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
ORLANDO, FL
ringsidenews.com

Grayson Waller Effect & More Announced For WWE NXT Next Week

WWE will resume live programming for NXT next week. The company announced a couple of matches and segments for the October 4, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand tonight. Grayson Waller was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell tonight on NXT. Waller said he will have former best friends-turned-bitter...
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Had No Plan For ROH When He Bought The Company

Tony Khan ushered in a new age for Ring Of Honor when he bought the legendary promotion. While fans initially thought that he had strong plans for the company, the reality is far from it. Bryan Alvarez reports on Wrestling Observer Live that the AEW president simply seized the opportunity...
ringsidenews.com

Buddy Matthews Had To Go To Australia For Paperwork Issues Earlier This Year

Buddy Matthews was let go by WWE last year and after a run in the indies, including NJPW, he made his way to AEW. He had a decent run as part of The House Of Black stable. Matthews last competed at AEW Grand Slam, where he and Brody King lost to Darby Allin and Sting. It was said Matthews was leaving the company right after this. This is despite the fact that he denied it.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules

Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Joining TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Foley actually allowed his WWE contract to expire in September 2008 before debuting for TNA just a few days...
ringsidenews.com

MJF Dares Fan To Wear A Swastika Shirt To AEW Dynamite

MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Takes Major Shot At Dave Meltzer During NXT This Week

Dave Meltzer acquired a reputation as a widely read journalist when kayfabe was still a thing. Meltzer came up with his five-star ratings system as well. The veteran journalist’s name came up during this week’s edition of NXT. WWE aired a pre-taped edition of NXT from the Performance...
ringsidenews.com

Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week

WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut

AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Regrets Never Working With Rey Mysterio

For many fans and pro wrestlers, Triple H is a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. After accomplishing a lot as a pro wrestler, he became the brains behind NXT’s gold and black era. The Game has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Women’s Title Match Added To Dynamite This Week

Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. She will put her title on the line this week on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ringsidenews.com

Bron Breakker Cuts Classic Scott Steiner Math Promo During WWE NXT

Scott Steiner was part of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team during the nineties. Scott turned solo during the latter part of his career. Big Poppa Pump was known for his exuberant outburst on the mic as well. His Math promo, in particular, is popular with fans to this day.
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Hopes CM Punk Can Find Happiness After AEW Drama

CM Punk used to be one of the most beloved names in all of pro wrestling after he returned to the sport last year during AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Punk took part in memorable feuds and solid matches after that as well. However, CM Punk’s reputation has taken a...
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Contemplated Whether She Should Party After Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Vince McMahon made several headlines back in June after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a settlement to a departing employee. McMahon was under investigation right after this, and he had to retire. It was later revealed that McMahon also paid $12 million in hush money...
ringsidenews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Believes The Timing Of His Main Roster Call Up Was ‘Perfect’

Tommaso Ciampa was certainly one of the best things about NXT throughout his run in the developmental brand. He was part of solid feuds, especially with his eternal friend/rival Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion has accomplished everything there is to accomplish on NXT. Ciampa had previously stated that he...
ringsidenews.com

Candice LeRae Says Surprise WWE RAW Debut Was ‘Insane’

Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae’s contract, was set to expire in the middle of this year. That is what happened in the end, as Candice LeRae officially became a free agent back in May of this year. Fans confirme continued to wonder where Candice LeRae was going to go...
