Public Health

NPR

Warmer water is helping the Atlantic hurricane season heat up

Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for a major storm that is set to hit this week. For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
NPR

The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger

The White House is convening a day-long conference this week to review new proposals for tackling food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease. The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
