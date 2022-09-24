Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Warmer water is helping the Atlantic hurricane season heat up
Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for a major storm that is set to hit this week. For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
NPR
NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course
STANLEY ANDERSON: (As President) This new one you're tracking - how big?. BILLY BOB THORNTON: (As Dan Truman) It's what we call a global killer. Nothing would survive, not even bacteria. FADEL: Science fiction, obviously - but a more realistic strategy for planetary defense is being tested for the first...
NPR
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is convening a day-long conference this week to review new proposals for tackling food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease. The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
NPR
NASA spacecraft's asteroid crash offers insight in case one ever threatens Earth
All right. An asteroid about 7 million miles away has just been whacked by a NASA spacecraft. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Three, two, one. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Oh, my gosh. (APPLAUSE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Oh, wow. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Awaiting visual confirmation. CHANG: Now, this was a...
NPR
Forest Service fell short of executing plan to protect town from fire, probe finds
The Caldor Fire burned through the town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California one year ago. It destroyed about two-thirds of the community. And an investigation from CapRadio and the California Newsroom found that the U.S. Forest Service fell short of implementing its own plan to protect the town. CapRadio's Scott Rodd reports.
NPR
The U.S. Forest Service is behind on prescribed burns in parts of California
The resort town of Big Bear is surrounded by land slated for fire mitigation, such as prescribed burns. But obstacles have prevented the crucial work and heightened the risk of disaster. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. California's wildfire season is getting longer and more destructive. The past two years were the worst...
