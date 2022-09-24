Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for a major storm that is set to hit this week. For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO