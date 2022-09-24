Read full article on original website
Related
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
WebMD
Moderna, Pfizer Seek Authorization for Children’s Boosters
Sept. 26. 2022 -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the two biggest COVID vaccine makers for the United States, are both seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for bivalent vaccine boosters for children. Pfizer’s booster would be for children 5 to 11 who have completed a primary vaccination series, the company said...
President Trump, Gov. DeSantis touched base ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday evening about federal efforts to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, ending days of speculation about whether the two leaders and political rivals would talk ahead of the storm’s landfall in the state later this week. In a tweet,...
Biden on ending hunger in US: 'I know we can do this'
Washington, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. “I know we can do this," Biden told an auditorium full of public health officials, private companies and Americans who have experienced hunger. They were gathered for the first White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WebMD
What We Know About Long COVID So Far
Sept. 27, 2022 -- Long COVID: The name says it all. It’s an illness that, for many people, has not yet stopped. Eric Roach became ill with COVID-19 in November 2020, and he’s still sick. “I have brain fog, memory loss,” says the 67-year-old Navy veteran from Spearfish, SD. “The fatigue has just been insane.”
Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes to hit the US
Story at a glance Ian is set to make landfall Wednesday afternoon between Sarasota and Fort Myers. More than 2.5 million people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Florida. Here’s a look back at some of the worst hurricanes to hit the U.S. Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the western coast of Florida as…
WebMD
Pfizer CEO Tests Positive for COVID a Second Time
Sept. 26, 2022 – Albert Bourla, CEO of COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer, has tested positive for the coronavirus but is showing no symptoms, he said over the weekend. “I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he said on Twitter on Saturday.
Big City or Small Town? The Surprising Stats on Where Americans Want To Retire
Everyone has a different preference when it comes to where they want to retire. While some prefer the cozy atmosphere and quiet evenings that accompany life in a small town, others prefer the tall...
Comments / 0