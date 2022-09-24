Read full article on original website
Related
UW Continues Steady Climb up Power Rankings, Trailing Only USC
The Huskies have used four decisive victories to narrow the gap with the Trojans.
ACC power rankings heading into Week 5
Another week of the 2022 college football season is behind us as each team around the ACC prepares for their upcoming Week 5 matchups. Clemson is coming off a massive 51-45 double overtime away win against Sam Hartman and Wake Forest in the biggest game in the conference last week. The rest of the conference had its ups and downs, with teams such as Syracuse and Virginia battling it out in a close one and Miami falling in a shocking loss to Middle Tennessee. In college football, anything can happen on any given Saturday, as we’ve seen so far this season. So,...
Caleb Furst Finding Opportunity for Leadership in Second Year With Purdue Basketball
Entering his sophomore season with Purdue basketball, Caleb Furst is poised to make strides both as a player and as a leader. He appeared in 34 games, including 12 starts, in his first season with the program.
Comments / 0