Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win
Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL・
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to rough Russell Wilson news
This offseason, Russell Wilson was excited to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos so that he could power their offense to success in a way he wasn’t able to with his former team. So far this season, Wilson’s replacement is outpacing him in a pretty significant statistic that could be cause for concern.
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
Pete Carroll falls back on familiar rule of 53 to turn struggling Seahawks around
While it’s easy (and fun) to make light of Russell Wilson’s rough start to the season, the Seahawks really don’t have anything to brag about. We are seeing flashes of promise from guys like Abe Lucas and Tariq Woolen every week, but overall their roster has too many holes to really compete this year.
Impatient Pete? Why Carroll Wants Seahawks Defense to Grow Quicker
The Seattle Seahawks might be in a rebuilding stage of sorts, but coach Pete Carroll has no time to waste while the defense learns and grows.
NFL Players, Coaches to Celebrate Their Heritages With New Decals
Dozens of players, coaches and league executives will honor their heritage over the next two weeks of the 2022 season.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 3 – Atlanta
After every Seattle Seahawks game, Pacific Northwest Sports presents our Dud and Stud of the week. Here are the Zeroes and Heroes of the Seahawks’ 27-23 Game 3 loss in San Francisco. In a Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks matchup, not many fans expected to see an aerial battle. Surprise,...
Odds watch: Lions are early favorites over the Seahawks in Week 4
For the second time in three weeks, the Detroit Lions are favored by the oddsmakers to win on Sunday. The Lions are an early 4.5-point favorite in Week 4 against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are 1-2 and coming off losses in Week 3. Seattle fell at home to...
Yardbarker
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks lost their second in a row after absorbing a 27-23 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 at Lumen Field. Here are some takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss. After falling to the Falcons on Sunday, the Seahawks fell to 1-2 and last place...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Hosted Five Players
FB Cullen Gillaspia (visit) Of this group, Seattle signed Igwebuike to their practice squad. Hunt, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.
