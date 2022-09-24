Read full article on original website
Cuban power grid restoration begins after Hurricane Ian damages
Power was completely knocked out across all of Cuba when Hurricane Ian passed through. Some power has now been restored to the island nation. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports.Sept. 28, 2022.
Ian a huge storm in size and power, will move over Florida in 'walking pace'
Meteorologist Michelle Grossman has the latest updates on Hurricane Ian, which now will carry winds of 155 MPH.Sept. 28, 2022.
As Florida’s coastal communities prepare for landfall, DeSantis calls Ian a ‘historic storm’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described Hurricane Ian as a “historic storm” as it barrels toward the state’s gulf coast, prompting evacuation orders for many coastal communities. Sept. 28, 2022.
Strengthening Hurricane Ian puts 19 million people at risk
Meteorologist Michelle Grossman charts the path of Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane.Sept. 27, 2022.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, will hit Florida as a Category 4
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday morning as it made landfall in western Cuba, U.S. officials said. Florida is bracing for the storm to become a Category 4.Sept. 27, 2022.
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, and Florida braces for the storm
Tropical storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday as Florida prepared for possible floods this week. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen rapidly during the next day or so and become a major hurricane as it nears western Cuba. Sam Brock reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
