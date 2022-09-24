Read full article on original website
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes
There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 will kick off the fight for the Southlands, but when exactly can viewers expect it on Prime Video?
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series
Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jack Ryan will return for a third season in December. Amazon said in a press release Wednesday that Season 3 of the action-thriller series will premiere Dec. 21 on Prime Video. Jack Ryan is based on the Tom Clancy character of the same name. The series...
Netflix Superhero Series ‘Grendel’ Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report
It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the...
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Renewed for Second Season Ahead of Premiere
It seems Vampires are coming back in fashion! Today, it has been announced that AMC Networks has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season! This announcement comes just days before the series premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The series is based on...
startattle.com
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 4) “Nothing is Real But the Girl”, trailer, release date
Julian returns to Isabelle’s fold to charm a complicated new client. Meanwhile, Michelle’s past catches up to her as she attempts to save her missing son. Starring Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Nothing is Real But the...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama
Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Kerry Washington And Sean Patrick Thomas Reunited On The Set Of "Reasonable Doubt" And The Brother/Sister Vibes Are Still There
The reunion we never knew we needed came at us in the best way with Hulu's new series, Reasonable Doubt.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
Jack Ryan Gets Season 3 Release Date
After a three-year hiatus, Jack Ryan’s mission is set to continue. Prime Video announced Wednesday that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — a whopping 38 months after the October 2019 release of Season 2. In Season 3, which consists of eight episodes, John Krasinski’s titular action hero is “on the run and in a race against time,” according to the official logline. “Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he...
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Series From Dark Creators
The latest series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese is officially on the way. During Netflix's Tudum virtual event this past Saturday, the streaming service announced the release date for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series created by the duo. The show will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. In addition to a new poster for the series, Tudum also unveiled a brief video of the series' ensemble cast announcing the release date news.
