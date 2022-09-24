ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash

ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
ADAMS, TN
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was arrested after a juvenile overdosed on suspected fentanyl. A drug investigation began on Sunday when officials say a juvenile had overdosed on a suspected small amount of fentanyl and had been taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to authorities,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
'Vice Lords' gang member arrested after chase in stolen car

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man affiliated with the "Vice Lords" criminal gang was arrested Monday in Algood after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Zachary Austin Shockley has been charged with two counts of burglary, property theft over $10,000, two counts of evading arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
ALGOOD, TN

