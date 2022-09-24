Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Deputy considered hero for stopping speeding car before crash into homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Macon County school resource officer is recovering after crashing into and stopping a car speeding towards hundreds of elementary school students and teachers lining a parade route. Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn said they were seconds away form a tragedy if the speeding car turned...
smokeybarn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Belle Meade police catch alleged car theft suspects after high-speed crash
Frightening moments in Belle Meade Saturday evening as alleged car theft suspects, loaded with guns and drugs, end up in a chase with police and smash into innocent motorists.
Suspect sought after East Nashville gas station burglary
The burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo market located at 500 Main Street.
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
Interstate 24 near Bell Road reopened after high-speed car chase
A driver failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday morphed into a high-speed chase on Interstate 24.
WBKO
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was arrested after a juvenile overdosed on suspected fentanyl. A drug investigation began on Sunday when officials say a juvenile had overdosed on a suspected small amount of fentanyl and had been taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to authorities,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WTVF
'Vice Lords' gang member arrested after chase in stolen car
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man affiliated with the "Vice Lords" criminal gang was arrested Monday in Algood after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Zachary Austin Shockley has been charged with two counts of burglary, property theft over $10,000, two counts of evading arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
WSMV
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
fox17.com
Man arrested for killing two, injuring four others in Nashville apartment gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a suspect on a grand jury 15-count indictment for last November's gunfire inside an apartment which left two people dead and four others injured. Keno Lane, 30, is responsible for the gun violence inside 2815-B Torbett Street that killed two brothers and...
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
Car thief shot outside Nashville Waffle House; man wanted for questioning
The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting outside a Waffle House Friday morning.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Comments / 0