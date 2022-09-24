Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues
Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Fire-Rescue Struggles With Firetruck Shortage
Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) is resorting to renting trucks amidst its current fire truck shortage. The second largest fire department in Texas, DFR typically has 23 fully-equipped firetrucks shared across 59 fire stations. Dallas Firefighters Association President Jim McDade said that West Dallas Station 36 was one of several fire stations...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homeless Camps Frustrate Neighbors Near New S.M. Wright Boulevard
Dallas neighbors fear homeless camps and crime compromise the new S.M. Wright Boulevard that is replacing an old freeway being demolished. The first phase of work to complete a bypass to S.M. Wright to eliminate the so-called “Deadman’s Curve” on Texas Highway 175 has been completed. Now...
wbap.com
Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer Pulls Woman from Truck Before it Catches Fire
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An off duty Dallas police officer jumped into action last night to pull a woman from her vehicle just minutes before it caught fire. It happened on along the eastbound RL Thornton Freeway near Jim Miller in Dallas around 11:30 last night. That’s where a woman’s truck had become disabled. As she sat in her vehicle talking to family for assistance, her truck was struck by two oncoming vehicles.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
'Elevator emergency' traps about a dozen people at Reunion Tower
Everyone is okay after what Dallas Fire-Rescue calls an “elevator emergency” on Sunday, when at least a dozen people were trapped at Reunion Tower.
New 'blocking trailer' is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A busy highway can be a scary place to stand."When you're working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It's very unnerving," said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.In the past, his department has used fire engines as barriers to protect emergency crews, but when they get hit, it can take more than a year and a lot of money to fix.So, Carrollton Fire Rescue came up with a new idea – collaborating with a private company to create a first of its kind...
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan
Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
dallasexpress.com
Local Firefighter Dies of Occupational Brain Cancer
A longtime Fort Worth firefighter has died of brain cancer linked to his job, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Fire Department. David Greene, 56, died Monday, September 19. “Once again our hearts are broken as the Fort Worth Fire Department has endured the loss of a...
KLTV
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
Fort Worth’s Permitting Process Outperforms Dallas’
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the U.S. economy to shut down in early 2020, many cities across the country moved hastily to transition their building permit process online. So, what makes the process different for the two major cities in North Texas?. While Dallas and Fort Worth saw a shift...
fox4news.com
Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
Dallas Uber Driver Drops off Cheating Husband and Mistress at His House
This Dallas Uber driver will have no part in your cheating schemes. I recently published a story about Dallas and Fort Worth being the most unfaithful cities in the United States. Sure, there are cheaters everywhere, but cheating is especially rampant in the Metroplex. Here's a great example. Of course,...
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
