Titans LT Taylor Lewan reportedly out for 2022 season with knee injury

Bad news hit the Tennessee Titans after Taylor Lewan's podcast confirmed the left tackle will miss the rest of the 2022 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport effectively endorsed the report by quote-tweeting the podcast's initial tweet.

Lewan, 31, injured his knee in the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills and had to be carted off the field. It's unclear what type of injury Lewan suffered, but he did miss 10 games of the 2020 season after he tore his ACL in Week 6.

Lewan was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2016-2018 but has struggled to stay on the field in the past four seasons. He missed the first four games of 2019 with a banned substance suspension, then 10 games in 2020 with the ACL tear and he only played in 13 games this past season with various injuries.

It's a huge blow to the Titans' offensive line that has struggled mightily already this season. The Titans rank 25th in rushing yards despite the presence of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill is the 14th-most pressured quarterback through two games. Backup tackle Dennis Daley is slated to start in place of Lewan against a Raiders' pass rush that features Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.