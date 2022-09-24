Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
kslsports.com
Tony Finau, United States Capture President’s Cup Championship
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah native Tony Finau and the United States team captured the President’s Cup championship by defeating the International team. The President’s Cup took place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from September 22-25. On Sunday, Finau and the U.S. won the...
mytjnow.com
Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history
Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Entering Transfer Portal
UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim will be entering the transfer portal, UNC head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. Kim had taken kickoffs for Carolina in each season of Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill. Brown called Kim’s decision “a surprise,” and said it was motivated by Kim’s desire to kick field goals. Noah Burnette has taken all field goals and extra points this season.
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
scoopcharlotte.com
Life Changing Spinal Surgery. Read How This Charlotte Woman Went From Terrible Pain to 10 Mile Hikes
In January 2021, Sandy felt like there was a screwdriver digging into her hip. She had been diagnosed with scoliosis at age 26, and over the past decade, her back pain had become unbearable. Unable to do the things she loved as a former collegiate-level swimmer, or simply walk around...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
Charlotte City Council member works to bring pro tennis tournament to town
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham recently spent time at the U.S. Open in New York and earlier met with the sport’s top executive as part of a campaign to serve up a pro tennis tournament in the Queen City. Graham, a Democrat, attended Johnson C....
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
scoopcharlotte.com
It’s here. Your Fall/Winter 2022 Guide to Charlotte’s Half Price Wine Nights
Fellow wine-o’s, you’re going to want to bookmark this post. With the weather is finally cooling down, we couldn’t help but think about fall evenings spent enjoying a glass of wine. Wait, who are we kidding. We love a glass of wine in every season, no matter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC
Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
Local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, Richmond County, and Iredell-Statesville schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been...
kiss951.com
Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter
What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
country1037fm.com
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte
I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
WMAZ
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Comments / 0