Charlotte, NC

Tony Finau, United States Capture President’s Cup Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah native Tony Finau and the United States team captured the President’s Cup championship by defeating the International team. The President’s Cup took place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from September 22-25. On Sunday, Finau and the U.S. won the...
Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history

Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Entering Transfer Portal

UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim will be entering the transfer portal, UNC head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. Kim had taken kickoffs for Carolina in each season of Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill. Brown called Kim’s decision “a surprise,” and said it was motivated by Kim’s desire to kick field goals. Noah Burnette has taken all field goals and extra points this season.
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!

Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC

Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter

What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte

I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
