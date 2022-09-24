ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday with powerful winds and torrential rains threatening to cause "catastrophic" damage and flooding. The NHC said Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) when it made landfall and was already "causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
TheDailyBeast

Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations

As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy