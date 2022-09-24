Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday with powerful winds and torrential rains threatening to cause "catastrophic" damage and flooding. The NHC said Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) when it made landfall and was already "causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."
Northeast Ohio Red Cross volunteers in Florida helping with impact of Hurricane Ian
Medina County resident Monica Bunner was already in Florida Wednesday looking to help families and others reconnect with loved ones if they get separated as a result of Hurricane Ian hitting the state. Bunner is one of two Northeast Ohio volunteers with the American Red Cross who have journeyed to Florida to provide...
Cuba goes dark after Hurricane Ian strikes. Can it end the great ‘apagón?’ | Editorial
Cuba goes dark after Hurricane Ian crosses island as a Category 3 hurricane
Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations
As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
When the storm has passed: Now what? Safety tips for returning home
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for thousands of residents across the state. Many more have taken it upon themselves to leave. But once the wind dies down and the rain slows, it will eventually come time to return home. So what should...
