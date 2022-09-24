ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
TV SERIES
Norman Reedus's model son, 22, towers over the 'Walking Dead' actor, plus more great photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies

Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
CELEBRITIES
How to Stream Halloween Ends, the Horror Franchise's Finale, for Just $1.99

If you’ve been following Laurie Strode’s dance with Michael Myers for the past 45 years, it may be time to take a stab at a Peacock subscription. Halloween Ends, the horror franchise’s grand finale, will debut as the Peacock streaming service’s Halloween movie event on Friday, Oct. 14 (the same day as its theatrical release). How to Watch New Halloween Ends on Peacock Streaming Halloween Ends will only be available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a promotion running right now, through the last day of September, slashes that rate to just $1.99/month for...
TV & VIDEOS
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'

Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
CELEBRITIES
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES

