Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
SF’s Portola Music Festival causes noise complaints in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Portola Music Festival is happening on Pier 80 in San Francisco, but people in Alameda say they can hear the music as well. The Alameda Police Department issued a community alert after getting several calls about the noise Saturday. That’s what people in Alameda were hearing Saturday night. “I kept […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy
After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
Brush fire sparks in Mill Valley
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire in Mill Valley on Tuesday afternoon has police encouraging drivers to avoid Camino Alto Grade, according to a Nixle release from Mill Valley Police Department. As of 2:30 p.m. people on the west side of Camino Alto in Corte Madera are asked to shelter in place. Southern […]
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal
It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang. On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."
padailypost.com
RV campers can park on 3 miles of streets, according to lawsuit settlement
The city of Mountain View will allow people living in their RVs to park on at least three miles of city streets at all times, according to a settlement agreement signed by the two sides. This map shows where they can park. Officers will begin ticketing and towing RVs on...
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
KRON4
Woman run over in Target parking lot after fight in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department. On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation...
berkeleyside.org
Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk
A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
2.6 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck 3.9 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 8:39 a.m. It was 12.1 miles southeast of Morgan Hill, and 9 miles northeast of Watsonville. KRON ON is streaming live
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Toddler struck by car outside Mountain View Library
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler was riding a training bicycle on a sidewalk outside Mountain View Library when a vehicle struck the toddler and his father. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. Friday. “The toddler and the father approached the driveway on the south side of the building when a driver in a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
