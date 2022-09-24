Scotland vs Rep of Ireland LIVE: Stream, score, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for TODAY’S Nations League clash

SCOTLAND will be determined to edge closer in sealing Nations League group qualification when they take on Republic of Ireland TONIGHT.

Two wins over Armenia in June saw the Scots overcome the misery of failing to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

And they'll be hoping that they can find that form once again to top Group B League 1 come the conclusion of the group stages.

However, Scotland's one blip during the last international break was Republic of Ireland who demolished them 3-0 in Dublin.

Kick-off: 7.45pm

7.45pm TV/ live stream: Premier Sports 1/ Premier Sports website

Premier Sports 1/ Premier Sports website Scotland XI: Gordon, McTominay, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Dykes, Christie, Hendry, McKenna, Armstrong, Hickey

Gordon, McTominay, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Dykes, Christie, Hendry, McKenna, Armstrong, Hickey Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, Egan, O'Shea, Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean, Parrott, Obafemi

Follow ALL of the latest below...

Winner takes it all

Scotland now travel to Poland to face Ukraine in their final group game.

The Tartan Army now sits two points clear of their rivals with one game left to play.

Steve Clarke's side need to just avoid defeat in Poland to get promoted to the upper tier of the UEFA Nations League for the first time ever.

Scrapping until the final whistle

Scotland and Ireland put the pressures of this game behind them this evening and looked to win the game in the second half at all costs.

The Irish seemed keen to be first to get that second goal to try and put the game to bed.

They had chances while the game was at 1-0 but did not take their chances, with Scotland dealing the ultimate sucker punch.

After conceding a late penalty, the fight within the teams spilled out onto the pitch a little too much.

Credit: SNS

Scots turn the tide at Hampden

Going into the break a goal down and looking devoid of creative ideas, everything looked glum for the home fans.

Coming out for the second-half, it was Ireland who came out of the traps the quickest.

When Jack Hendry's header brought them level against the run of play, the game changed in an instant.

Ireland will feel hard done by to come away from this game with nothing, Scotland are celebrating like a cup final has been won.

FT: Scotland 2-1 Ireland

90+4. Oh Flower of Scotland rings out at Hampden Park now.

The hosts keep the ball in the corner, running down the clock.

As the whistle blows, the ground erupts.

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

90+2. Scotland are playing the angles now.

Knocking long balls diagonally to utilise the space.

Winning a free kick out wide they can take their time now.

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

90. We are going to have an additional four minutes added on.

Gordon holds on to the ball in no rush at all.

His kick is high and loose but Scotland retain possession.

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

88. Ireland have a corner late on.

It is all getting a bit feisty now as Collins goes to ground.

The referee has his work cut out to control this game in the final stages.

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

86. It all kicks off between the two teams.

McTominay receives a yellow card for his part in matters.

VAR is checking for a potential red card.

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

84. Ireland look desperate to find a way back into this.

Scotland understandably looking to run the clock down.

Christie comes off for McLean.

Dykes comes off, replaced by Che Adams.

Credit: SNS

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

82. VAR took a while to check that one.

Seamus Coleman is shown the yellow card for his part in matters.

Christie steps up and strokes the ball into bottom corner, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Goal - Ryan Christie (Scotland)

Penalty to Scotland

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

78. Steve Clarke is looking to get his team to push forward more.

He feels they can still win this game.

There are some tired legs in the Ireland side now.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

76. Coleman comes on for Doherty.

Parrott departs for Robinson.

Molumby comes off for Browne.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland - Egan yellow card

74. Ireland look set to make some changes.

Fraser swings the ball in but the keeper collects with ease.

We are edging into the final quarter of an hour of the game.

Credit: Focus Images

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

72. Both sides are getting stuck into one another now.

Either team craving the win for different reasons.

Considering their dire away form of late, this has been a good performance by Ireland.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

70. Doherty stays down looking for treatment.

Rare spell of dominance there for Scotland in the Ireland final third.

Unable to find a way passed the visitor's keeper.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

68. Still plenty of time left in this game for either side to win it.

McGinn is penalised for a rash challenge on Doherty.

Both teams trying to find some space, Fraser cuts inside from the wing and unleashes a left-footed shot.

Bazunu tips it over the bar.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

66. Ireland are dominating their hosts again.

Slick interplay and passing that is opening Scotland up each time.

Scotland break themselves, McGinn claiming to have been hauled to the ground but a corner is the decision.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

64. Ireland are looking very dangerous on the break.

Scotland seem intent on chasing down a win in this game.

Despite a draw leaving them in a decent position with their visit to Poland next week.

Credit: SNS

Scotland 1-1 Ireland - Ogbene chance!

62. Scotland actually look most vulnerable when they have corners themselves.

Yet again Ireland hit them on the counter, the ball being touched back to Gordon to clear.

His mishit clearance goes straight to Ogbene who cannot adjust his feet quick enough to react.

The ball ricochets back to a grateful Craig Gordon.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

60. Scotland seem to have a spring in their step now.

Pressing the visitors high up the pitch, forcing errors.

Ogbene looks set to come on for Obafemi for Ireland.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

58. Aaron Hickey limps off for Scotland.

Ralston and Fraser look set to come on.

Stuart Armstrong makes way for Ryan Fraser.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland - Parrott chance!

56. What a chance for Ireland.

Obafemi breaks at pace with Scotland getting nowhere near him.

The visitors have a two on one overload.

He threads it into the path of Parrott who takes the shot on early but Craig Gordon comes to the rescue of Scotland.

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

54. The goal has really lifted Hampden Park.

Scotland seem to have a new found belief they can win this.

They are still struggling to breakdown the Ireland back five unless they get it out wide and try to stretch them.