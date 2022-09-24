The Crown series 5 FIRST LOOK: Tense new trailer portrays the dramatic breakdown of Diana and Charles' marriage after Netflix revealed the series will return on November 9 with Imelda Staunton's debut as Queen Elizabeth II

Fans eagerly anticipating the return of The Crown were given a teaser of the fifth series on Saturday as a new trailer was dropped.

The short 37-second clip portrayed when the news of the dramatic breakdown of Diana and Charles' marriage was revealed to the public and the ensuing family drama that all took place under the brightest of spotlights.

It was also revealed that the next instalment will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 - where fans will see Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

The video starts with an eerie voiceover saying: 'Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement: It is with regret that the Prince and Princess of Wales are separating'.

A news bulletin is then heard in the background stating: 'There's uproar in Britain after Prince Charles bared his soul to the nation but the Princess of Wales upstaged her husband speaking about her marriage, her life and her future.'

A cacophony of reports are then heard being mixed up in the background that culminate with the phrase: 'This is becoming all-out war' as the screen shows the pair getting ready to do news interviews.

Diana - played by Elizabeth Debicki - looks smart in a green jacket and skirt while Charles - played by Dominic West - wore a dark suit as he sat on the chair and fiddled nervously with his hands.

The final black screen then flashes up with: 'The Crown: November 9.'

Netflix confirmed the release date at the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event which was broadcast across the streamer's YouTube channels.

Series five of The Crown will take place in the 1990s and, like each previous season, will consist of 10 episodes.

Fans will not see the death of Princess Diana in this series as her passing - which took place in 1996 - will not be covered until the sixth and final series.

The new series of The Crown will also be the first to air since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

The breakdown of the then Prince Charles and Diana's relationship will be a central part of the new series.

It was also revealed that the next instalment will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 - where fans will see Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time

The fourth series, which streamed in November last year, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

It was announced last year that Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin and play Diana for the fifth and sixth series, which will cover Diana's death in 1997.

The actress said of her casting last year: 'Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.'

Meanwhile Dodi Fayed is expected to play a large part in the next series of The Crown, with British actor Khalid Abdalla, 39, who starred in the 2007 film The Kite Runner, cast in the role.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003, however it is not yet know which moments will be seen.

There are several poignant moments which could be used, including the Queen making a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an 'annus horriblis'.

She was referring to the breakdown of three of her children's marriages; Prince Andrew, Princess Anne's and Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana.

Other notable events during the time period included a fire at Windsor Castle, her golden wedding anniversary in 1997, and the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Also joining The Crown in series five is Lesley Manville, 64, who is set to star as Princess Margaret while Jonathan Pryce, 73, will take over the role of Prince Philip.

James Murray will take on the role of Prince Andrew, replacing Tom Byrne, who played the Queen's second son in series four.

Pivotal moments from The Crown so far...

King Edward VIII abdicates the throne for love

Edward fell in love with Wallis Simpson, a married woman, and planned to marry her after his coronation when her divorce had come through.

However they were denied the opportunity to marry and due to divorce being forbidden for the Royals and decided to move to France together.

Edward later returned to England to face his family for the funeral of George VI following his death and went on to form a close bond with Prince Charles.

Princess Margaret is also denied her happy ending

Princess Margaret, who is painted as the Royal rebel throughout the first and second seasons, hoped to step outside tradition and marry divorcee Peter Townsend.

However growing public chatter over the illicit relationship begins to overshadow Elizabeth's post coronation fame.

Margaret makes her intentions to marry Peter clear to Queen Elizabeth II and she asks her to wait until she is 25 to tie the knot with her love.

However when her 25th birthday does roll around the Queen has to go back on her word due to pressure from the Crown, and tells Margaret that she cannot grant her permission to marry Peter.

Winston Churchill's rise and fall

The first and second seasons depicted the Queen's relationship with the Prime Minister of the time, Winston Churchill.

Following his successful leadership during the Second World War, Winston rises to power again for a second time during Elizabeth's reign.

The Crown follows Winston's journey as he adjusts to answering to a woman in power and his deteriorating health.

Royal marriage is rocked Elizabeth's new role

The power struggle in the relationship is clear to see as Elizabeth's role as the Queen takes priority over her marriage, while Prince Philip isn't used to taking a backseat.

The Crown also hints at infidelity in their relationship as Elizabeth finds a picture of Russian ballerina Galina Ulanova among his possessions, before sending him off on a five-month tour on the Royal yacht.

The tension comes to a head during the premiere for season two when the Royal couple argue on board the HMY Britannia as they strive to find a resolution to their problems, due to divorce not being an option for a monarch.

Elizabeth's journey to accepting the Crown

The start of the series shows a more wary and shy Elizabeth, compared to the formidable monarch she has grown into.

One of the key moments in the first series is her journey to accepting the Crown, after having to reconfigure all of the relationships in her life.

The series shows the Queen growing in confidence as she finds herself on a path of self-discovery.

The Queen visits Aberfan

Episode three of the third season focuses on the Aberfan disaster which killed 144 people, including 116 childrne, after a colliery spoil tip collapsed over a school in a Welsh village.

The Queen did not immediately visit the disaster site, citing that she did not want to distract away from the tragedy with her presence.

However after reflecting on her decision, she eventually visited alongside her husband and it is claimed her delayed response remains one of her greatest regrets.

The Royal Family documentary

In a bid to give the public a better understanding of the Royal family they let a camera crew into their lives for 18 months.

The Crown depicts the whole thing as a disaster with the family reportedly banning the programme from ever being aired again.

However in actuality, the documentary was well-received and had sky high viewing figures.

Prince Charles valuable time in Wales

After receiving backlash for the title 'Prince of Wales', despite not being a citizen or speaking the language, Prince Charles was sent to Aberystwyth University to learn the language.

Charles, who was 20 at the time, finished the trip with an elaborate investiture to pledge his allegiance to the Queen in Welsh.

However he asked to tweak the speech to add in his own voice, promising the Welsh residents that they wouldn't be forgotten by England again.

Princess Margaret wows at the White House

After being sent on a Royal tour of the U.S. in place of her sister, Margaret was invited to dinner at the White House by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The whole night appeared a huge success thanks to Margaret's quick-wit and charm, with President Johnson seemingly lapping it up.

However across the pond Margaret's success appeared to worry the Queen as she seemed concerned she was being outshone by her sibling.