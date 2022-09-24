ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Venus Fly Trap on Masked Singer? Rumors and theories explained

By Jude Ephson
The US Sun
 3 days ago
VENUS Fly Trap in the Season 8 of The Masked Singer is reportedly the tallest costume in the show's history.

Something peculiar about this costume is making fans guess that it has something to do with former vice president Mike Pence.

Who is Venus Fly Trap on Masked Singer?

Season 8 of The Masked Singer premiered on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

A never-before-seen costume, Venus Fly Trap, made its debut to the delight of fans.

This costume is reportedly the tallest costume in Masked Singer history.

Fans are speculating that the person in the costume is Kenan Thompson because he played the role of the fly on Mike Pence's head for a Saturday Night Live skit portraying the time a fly landed on his head during a vice presidential debate.

Others have wildly assumed that it could actually be former president Mike Pence himself in the costume.

The remaining contestants for The Masked Singer are:

  • Hummingbird
  • Scarecrow
  • Avocado
  • Snowstorm
  • Mermaid
  • Beetle
  • Fortune Teller
  • Bride
  • Walrus
  • Sir Bug a Boo
  • Robo Girl
  • Panther

How can I watch The Masked Singer?

Viewers can watch season seven of The Masked Singer via the FOX channel.

New episodes are set to premiere on Wednesdays at 8pm ET.

Those who can't tune into network television are able to view the show on streaming platforms Hulu and FuboTV.

Nick Cannon (center) pictured with the judges for Season 8 Credit: Fox

What is The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition television series.

A series of celebrity guests compete for the masked trophy, disguised in head-to-toe costumes and face masks.

Each week, they perform their chosen song, and as contestants get eliminated, their identities are revealed.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the judges for the show include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

Comments / 1

