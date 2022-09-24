ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal send scouts to watch £44m-rated ‘next Luka Modric’ Lovro Majer in Croatia’s win over Denmark

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly keeping tabs on Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer after scouting him in action for Croatia.

The 24-year-old has been earning rave reviews in France since joining the Ligue 1 outfit from Dinamo Zagreb last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EcND_0i8wOBzz00
Rennes star Lovro Majer has been likened to Croatian compatriot Luka Modric Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mULJk_0i8wOBzz00
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Majer, having sent scouts to watch him against Denmark on Thursday Credit: Getty

He chipped in with six goals and nine assists in his first season with Bruno Genesio's side.

And he has maintained his impressive form this campaign, earning a regular spot in the Croatia squad.

His dazzling displays have seen him compared to compatriot Luka Modric due to his playmaking abilities and box-to-box prowess.

Both Majer and Modric have won three Croatian top-flight titles with Zagreb, but the former still has some way before he can reach the Real Madrid legend's heights.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield in the January transfer window and the Mirror have stated Majer is on the club's radar.

It has been claimed that scouts watched him in Croatia's 2-1 victory against Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday.

And they will have been impressed with what they saw as Majer netted the winner after coming off the bench.

It's said to be the second time this term that table-toppers Arsenal scouts have watched him live.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But nine-cap Majer won't come cheap, with Rennes believed to have slapped a £44million asking price on him.

As well as Arsenal, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also understood to be interested.

As well as Majer, Arsenal are also eyeing up a possible swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom having reportedly contacted his representatives.

Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether they will go back in for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, who has entered the final year of his contract at Villa Park.

Arsenal had three bids rejected for the Brazilian on deadline day as they desperately looked to bring in back-up for Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

And Leicester contract rebel Youri Tielemans could be available in a cut-price transfer with the Belgian ace to become a free agent next summer.

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also claimed to be attracting interest from the Gunners after they failed to sign the Italian from Sassuolo last year.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovro Majer
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Mikel Arteta
US News and World Report

World Cup Watch: European Giants Showing Flaws Before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe's top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here's how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rennes#Croatian#Mirror#The Nations League#Spanish#Real Madrid#Majer Arsenal
The US Sun

Arsenal to make THIRD transfer offer for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz in January and it will be LESS than previous bids

ARSENAL will make another move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January despite having two bids knocked back on transfer deadline day. Manager Mikel Arteta is becoming increasingly concerned about the recurring absence of injury-prone Thomas Partey and wants a top quality replacement to reinforce his squad. And he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”

With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Atalanta (+102) Fiorentina (+280) The Purples (2-3-2) are on their way to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday where they will meet the Goddess (5-2-0). The Goddess are priced at +102 and Fiorentina are at +280. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Marco Sportiello for Atalanta and Pierluigi Gollini for Fiorentina.
SOCCER
ESPN

France avoid Nations League relegation despite loss to Denmark

Nations League holders France lost 2-0 to Denmark in their final Group 1 game, but salvaged their place in the top tier at the end of a dismal campaign on Sunday. Didier Deschamps's side, who will face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup in November, conceded first-half goals by Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen to finish third in their Group with five points from six games.
MLS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
773K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy