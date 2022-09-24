Arsenal send scouts to watch £44m-rated ‘next Luka Modric’ Lovro Majer in Croatia’s win over Denmark

ARSENAL are reportedly keeping tabs on Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer after scouting him in action for Croatia.

The 24-year-old has been earning rave reviews in France since joining the Ligue 1 outfit from Dinamo Zagreb last year.

Rennes star Lovro Majer has been likened to Croatian compatriot Luka Modric Credit: Reuters

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Majer, having sent scouts to watch him against Denmark on Thursday Credit: Getty

He chipped in with six goals and nine assists in his first season with Bruno Genesio's side.

And he has maintained his impressive form this campaign, earning a regular spot in the Croatia squad.

His dazzling displays have seen him compared to compatriot Luka Modric due to his playmaking abilities and box-to-box prowess.

Both Majer and Modric have won three Croatian top-flight titles with Zagreb, but the former still has some way before he can reach the Real Madrid legend's heights.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield in the January transfer window and the Mirror have stated Majer is on the club's radar.

It has been claimed that scouts watched him in Croatia's 2-1 victory against Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday.

And they will have been impressed with what they saw as Majer netted the winner after coming off the bench.

It's said to be the second time this term that table-toppers Arsenal scouts have watched him live.

But nine-cap Majer won't come cheap, with Rennes believed to have slapped a £44million asking price on him.

As well as Arsenal, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also understood to be interested.

As well as Majer, Arsenal are also eyeing up a possible swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom having reportedly contacted his representatives.

Meanwhile it remains to be seen whether they will go back in for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, who has entered the final year of his contract at Villa Park.

Arsenal had three bids rejected for the Brazilian on deadline day as they desperately looked to bring in back-up for Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

And Leicester contract rebel Youri Tielemans could be available in a cut-price transfer with the Belgian ace to become a free agent next summer.

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also claimed to be attracting interest from the Gunners after they failed to sign the Italian from Sassuolo last year.