Chicago, IL

Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois

By jazminmarie
jazminmarie.co
 4 days ago
foodgressing.com

Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly

Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville

Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms.  The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day.  Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices.  Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed. 
CHICAGO, IL
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Puerto Rican#Logan Square#Food Drink
Forest Park Review

Nancy Wilson, 74

Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
FOREST PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tennessee Tribune

Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago

[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

6 Tips When You Visit Lincoln Park Zoo – Experience Chicago’s Best Zoo

One of my favorite activities, especially now that the weather is a bit cooler, is walking around Lincoln Park Zoo. This 35 acres of zoo is filled to the brim with cute animals and 1200 acres of green space so it always takes me several hours to get through it all; to top it all off, the whole experience is free. Here are my suggestions for why you should visit Lincoln Park zoo next time you’re in Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10

Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly Hyde Park residents upset elevators are not working in 12-floor building

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Only on 2Imagine having to walk several flights of stairs each day. It is a long, frustrating climb. For days, a 90-year-old woman was forced to use the stairs at her Hyde Park apartment building - because the elevators didn't work.That what residents at one Hyde Park apartment have been enduring the past couple of days. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to a couple of tenants who said they're fed up."We not paying public housing rent up in here. So why don't we have elevators?"Ninety-year-old Etna Pitman said she's lived at Hyde Park West Apartments and Townhomes...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Chicago’s disgrace: R. Kelly’s fall from fame

In 1992, Robert Sylvester Kelly debuted his first album titled “Born into the 90s.” Only two years later in 1994, Kelly, aged 27, reportedly married 15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton. This was only the start of the controversies circulating around the R&B icon. Kelly was born and raised in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

