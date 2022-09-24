ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans, CJ McCollum agree to extension

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

From April:

The meticulous mind of CJ McCollum: How the Pelicans guard has studied — and changed — his new team

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3243939/2022/0…3:04 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

CJ McCollum reportedly signing two-year, $64 million contract extension with Pelicans sportando.basketball/en/cj-mccollum…1:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

CJ McCollum’s extension means Pelicans have talented trio under contract for next three seasons nola.com/sports/pelican…1:22 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

CJ McCollum has signed a multi-year extension with the Pelicans ✍️

The guard has played his entire NBA career with the Blazers prior to getting traded to the New Orleans last season

basketnews.com/news-178393-cj…1:18 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

C.J. McCollum inks two-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/24/c-j…1:16 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

C.J. McCollum agrees to two-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/c-j-m…1:11 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

A good way to look at contracts moving forward with the rise in the cap is putting a % next to the $.

Ex: McCollum extension in year 1= 22.3% of the 2024-25 salary cap

That % would translate to a $27.5M salary this season.

Good value for both sides on the extension. – 1:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on @CJ McCollum agreeing on a two-year, $64M extension that ties him to the New Orleans Pelicans for four years and $133M: es.pn/3DPjQsk12:53 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Can confirm the Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported first.

Pels go all-in on core built around McCollum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. – 12:51 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

CJ McCollum is 1 of 4 players to average 20+ points in each of the last 7 seasons (min. 40 games played each season).

The other players are:

DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James

James Harden – 12:50 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Today’s news means the Pelicans have the trio of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum under contract for the next three seasons. Exciting time to be a Pels fan. – 12:49 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M. – 12:39 PM

Christian Clark: Can confirm Woj that CJ McCollum is signing a two-year extension to keep him under contract through the next four seasons with New Orleans. No player or team options, source says. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / September 24, 2022

Malika Andrews: Statement from NBPA President CJ McCollum on Robert Sarver selling the Suns: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” -via Twitter @malika_andrews / September 21, 2022

Marc J. Spears: NBPA President CJ McCollum issued the following statement: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 21, 2022

