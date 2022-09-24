Pelicans, CJ McCollum agree to extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
From April:
The meticulous mind of CJ McCollum: How the Pelicans guard has studied — and changed — his new team
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3243939/2022/0… – 3:04 PM
CJ McCollum reportedly signing two-year, $64 million contract extension with Pelicans sportando.basketball/en/cj-mccollum… – 1:34 PM
CJ McCollum’s extension means Pelicans have talented trio under contract for next three seasons nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:22 PM
CJ McCollum has signed a multi-year extension with the Pelicans ✍️
The guard has played his entire NBA career with the Blazers prior to getting traded to the New Orleans last season
basketnews.com/news-178393-cj… – 1:18 PM
C.J. McCollum inks two-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/24/c-j… – 1:16 PM
C.J. McCollum agrees to two-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/c-j-m… – 1:11 PM
A good way to look at contracts moving forward with the rise in the cap is putting a % next to the $.
Ex: McCollum extension in year 1= 22.3% of the 2024-25 salary cap
That % would translate to a $27.5M salary this season.
Good value for both sides on the extension. – 1:04 PM
ESPN story on @CJ McCollum agreeing on a two-year, $64M extension that ties him to the New Orleans Pelicans for four years and $133M: es.pn/3DPjQsk – 12:53 PM
Can confirm the Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported first.
Pels go all-in on core built around McCollum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. – 12:51 PM
CJ McCollum is 1 of 4 players to average 20+ points in each of the last 7 seasons (min. 40 games played each season).
The other players are:
DeMar DeRozan
LeBron James
James Harden – 12:50 PM
Today’s news means the Pelicans have the trio of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum under contract for the next three seasons. Exciting time to be a Pels fan. – 12:49 PM
Christian Clark: Can confirm Woj that CJ McCollum is signing a two-year extension to keep him under contract through the next four seasons with New Orleans. No player or team options, source says. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / September 24, 2022
