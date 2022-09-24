Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Report Card: Defense Can’t Afford More Growing Pains
After grading the West Virginia offense already, it’s now time to evaluate the defense. The defensive unit as obviously not been as strong or consistent as the offense, which has been most of the reason for the team’s struggles in its first quarter of the season. Here’s the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Preparing to Face Texas HC Steve Sarkisian
West Virginia defensie coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, preparing to face a skilled play caller like Steve Sarkisian when WVU goes up against Texas.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU OC Graham Harrell Doesn’t Feel ‘Air Raid’ Label Fits His Offense
Everyone associates Graham Harrell with the “Air Raid” offense, but does the West Virginia offensive coordinator agree that label fits him?. The answer is not really. Harrell feels he runs more of a balanced offense. While discussing his offensive scheme, which often comes up as a focus of his press conferences, Harrell was asked about how balanced this year’s WVU offense has been with so much success on the ground and if that was the plan or has been more of a surprise. Harrell just shrugged off the question, not in a disrespectful way, as he’s always in a good mood when talking with the media (or anyone for that matter), but to suggest that he’s just giving good players the ball. He explained that his offense at North Texas, where he first earned the title of offensive coordinator in his coaching career, ran far more than passing. That was due to the best player on that team being a running back.
wvsportsnow.com
Kaden Prather Emerging as Favorite Target for WVU Offense
Bryce Ford-Wheaton is West Virginia’s number one receiver. That’s clear. He’s having a season that stacks up with the best receivers in the country. But it’s possible another receiver is emerging as quarterback JT Daniels’ favorite target. Sophomore Kaden Prather has become a spark plug...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps Virginia Tech Win, Previews Texas Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the Virginia Tech win and previews the Texas game while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Goes In-Depth About Individual Mountaineers
West Virginia's men's basketball team has shifted many players over the past six months. Now WVU head coach Bob Huggins has talked about his new look team. Here's who Huggins went in-depth about on Monday and what he had to say about each player. Jimmy Bell: "Jimmy...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Women’s Soccer HC Nikki Izzo-Brown on Season, Previews First Big 12 Home Game
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown discuses the season so far and previews the first Big 12 home game this coming weekend.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on View of Air Raid Offense, Success on Ground
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details running a balanced offense with success on the ground this season while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Jared Bartlett on What Challenges Texas’ Offense Brings
West Virginia linebacker Jared Bartlett explains to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, what kind of challenges Texas will bring offensively on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
Line Opens with WVU as Big Underdogs Against Texas on Road
Despite both teams sitting at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, odds makers seem to like Texas to beat West Virginia convincingly when the two teams meet this Saturday in Austin, Texas. Texas is currently favored by as much as 11 points over the Mountaineers. Circa Sports has an...
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Conference Schedule Announced for WVU Women’s Basketball
The conference schedule for the West Virginia women’s basketball team has been released. A new era of basketball in Morgantown will take place under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who was hired in March. WVU will begin this year’s conference slate as the 2022 calendar year closes out on December...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
WDTV
Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
