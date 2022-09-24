Read full article on original website
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
