The European Council has said that the leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a further attempt to destabilise gas supply to the European Union.Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said in a statement on Twitter: “Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU. We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay.”#Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU.We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO