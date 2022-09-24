Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC names three finalists for new president
QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Fights Cancer awards checks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HUGS of Hancock County
In the top photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $24,300 to HUGS of Hancock County. In front are, Florine Dixon, president of HUGS, and Cynthia Stewart, president of HCFC. Second row from left are HUGS board members Terry Massey, Jo Webster, Joyce Buckert and Melita Finney, then HCFC board members Kim Taylor, Kris Pilkington and Joy Swearingen. In the bottom photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $16,200 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From left, Joy Swearingen of HCFC, presents the check to Tess Swearingen, a St. Jude Run runner and childhood cancer survivor, and Molly Shepherdson from St. Jude's affiliate in Peoria. | Photos courtesy of Hancock County Fights Cancer.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars of Adams County awarded $3,000 grant from Nicor Gas
QUINCY — Nicor Gas recently announced $100,000 in grants to support diversity initiatives that address the lack of access to opportunities for those experiencing discrimination based on race, national origin, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, veteran status and physical disabilities. The Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars, the recipient of...
khqa.com
Move with the Mayor launches in October
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
Pen City Current
County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
khqa.com
Bowling Green, Hannibal climb in latest Missouri Media Football State Polls
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
muddyrivernews.com
City official admits new citywide cleanup format was ‘a little rough’ Monday but will improve this week
QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Central Services, could only offer an apology to the people first to arrive at the citywide cleanup site in the Quincy Town Center parking lot Monday morning. “It’s a learning experience for us all,” Schafer said. “This is the first time we’ve...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Brewing Company to be host of Makers Market on Saturday
QUINCY — Quincy Brewing Company will be the host of the sixth annual Makers Market, the hippest handmade outdoor market in the area on Sixth Street from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Sixth Street will close between Maine and Hampshire and down Jail Alley. Shop more than 45 different...
muddyrivernews.com
The Highway Hiker
QUINCY — There is something to be said about that feeling we get when we see someone out on foot while we pass by in our cars. Sometimes it’s an inspiring and motivational feeling, like hey I should probably do that myself. Seize the day. Enjoy the outdoors.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 24, 2022
Kimberly Tucker (46) 1319 N. 5th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Chase M Meyer (34) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 6th and Payson. Lodged 125. Lisa Birchfield (56) 1127 N. 18th St. Quincy, IL for driving while license suspended and disobeying stop sign. NTA.
muddyrivernews.com
Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County to have open house Thursday for new lounge, coffee bar
QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will host a grand opening/open house for the new lounge and coffee bar at its Visitors Center, 425 S. 12th, on National Coffee Day from 7-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Area residents are welcome to drop by for a...
muddyrivernews.com
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 1: Famous French explorer may have been in Quincy area around 1670
This stone tablet found near Quincy is believed to have been engraved by LaSalle in 1671, indicating he preceded Joliet on the Upper Mississippi by two years. | Joe Liesen photo, courtesy of Leroy Politsch and Quincy Museum. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and...
khqa.com
Fall Pickers Market, Waltons' reunion on first weekend in October
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — Shopping, entertainment, food and a Waltons' reunion. It's all happening at the Northeast MO Fall Pickers Market in Macon, Mo., on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Market goers will find everything from antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet...
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 16-22, 2022
REED,DUSTIN L (36 of Carthage, IL) Improper Lane Usage. HORTON,JEFFREY A (31 of Moline, IL) Hancock County Warrant. ANDERSON,RACHEL I (53 of Colchester, IL) Animals at Large. DEHAVEN,CHET E (47 of Pontoosuc, IL) Henderson County Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Suspended, Operate ATV on Roadway, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer.
khqa.com
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
muddyrivernews.com
Thought your tap water smelled? You weren’t wrong, but city says odor should be gone by end of week
QUINCY — Jeffrey Conte, director of public works for the city, says the earthy smell you might have recently noticed in your tap water should be gone by the end of the week. Conte addressed aldermen at the beginning of Monday night’s Quincy City Council meeting to provide an update on what the city has done in the past week to address complaints.
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man arrested in connection to shots being fired at Fourth, Kentucky
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Thursday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail after shots were fired around Fourth and Kentucky. Officers from the Quincy Police Department were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. Thursday to Fourth and Kentucky. When officers arrived on scene, the parties involved had left. Officers began speaking to people in the area and learned about an argument that resulted in an accident and one subject firing one shot at another.
