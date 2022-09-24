Louisiana Mother Arrested, Accused of Throwing Child Off Bridge

A mother in Houma, Louisiana is behind bars.

WGNO reported that a mother in Houma was arrested Friday after she allegedly threw her child from a bridge.

Houma police say that 30-year-old Asha Randolph threw her 18-month-old son over the ledge of the Liberty Street Bridge.

The child was rescued and taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Randolph, the mother, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

This incident remains under investigation and we’ll continue to follow this story.

Here’s a video of an officer describing what happened in Houma, while on the scene.

